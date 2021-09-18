SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Suicide prevention

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness on this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. In addition to shifting public perception, it is a good opportunity to spread hope and vital information to people affected by suicide, with a goal of ensuring that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.
Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. In fact, suicide is often the result of an untreated mental health condition. Suicidal thoughts should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues.
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, wants any person experiencing suicidal thoughts or behaviors to have a number to call, a system to turn to, that would connect them to the treatment and support they need.
If you or someone you know is in an emergency, call 911 immediately.
If you are in crisis or are experiencing difficult or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273 TALK (8255)
If you're uncomfortable talking on the phone, you can also text NAMI to 741-741 to be connected to a free, trained crisis counselor on the Crisis Text Line.
Here are some warning signs of suicide:
— Increased alcohol and drug use.
— Withdrawal from friends, family and community.
— Dramatic mood swings.
— Aggressive, impulsive, reckless or self-destructive behavior.
— Talking about suicide.
— Seeking out lethal means.
— Preoccupation with death.
— No hope for the future.
— Self-loathing/hatred.
— Getting affairs in order / saying goodbye.
— Sudden sense of calm.
Suicidal behaviors are a psychiatric emergency. Seek immediate help from a health care provider or call 911 if you or a loved one starts to take any of these steps: Collecting and saving pills or buying a weapon; giving away possessions; tying up loose ends, like organizing personal papers or paying off debts; or saying goodbye to friends and family.
• • •
The overall suicide rate in the U.S. has increased by 35% since 1999. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 34 and the 10th leading cause of death overall.
Research has found that 46% of people who die by suicide had a known mental health condition, and 90% experienced symptoms.
Several other things may put a person at risk of suicide, including: a family history of suicide; substance use (drugs can create mental highs and lows that worsen suicidal thoughts); intoxication. (more than 1 in 3 people who die by suicide are under the influence of alcohol at the time of death); access to firearms; a serious or chronic medical illness; a history of trauma or abuse; prolonged stress; and/or a recent tragedy or loss.
Also note, 78% of all people who die by suicide are male. Although more women than men attempt suicide, men are nearly four times as likely to die by suicide.
When a suicide-related crisis occurs, friends and family are often caught off-guard, unprepared and unsure of what to do. The behaviors of a person experiencing a crisis can be unpredictable, changing dramatically without warning.
There are a few ways to approach a suicide crisis.
— Talk openly and honestly. Don't be afraid to ask questions like: "Do you have a plan for how you would kill yourself?" If you think someone is having suicidal thoughts, it's important to evaluate the immediate danger. To assess, you can ask if they have a plan, a means to carry it out, a time set, and the intention to follow through. The more details they have in their plan, the more danger the individual is in.
— Remove means such as guns, knives or stockpiled pills.
— Calmly ask simple and direct questions, like "Can I help you call your psychiatrist?"
— If there are multiple people around, have one person speak at a time.
— Express support and concern. Don't argue, threaten or raise your voice. And, don't debate whether suicide is right or wrong.
Like any other health emergency, it's important to address a mental health crisis quickly and effectively. Unlike other health emergencies, mental health crises don't have instructions or resources on how to help or what to expect (like the Heimlich Maneuver or CPR). That's why NAMI created Navigating a Mental Health Crisis: A NAMI Resource Guide for Those Experiencing a Mental Health Emergency (available online at NAMI.org), so people experiencing mental health emergencies and their loved ones can have the answers and information they need when they need it.
If your friend or family member struggles with suicidal ideation day-to-day, let them know that they can talk with you about what they're going through. Make sure that you adopt an open and compassionate mindset when they're talking. Instead of "arguing" or trying to disprove any negative statements they make ("Your life isn't that bad!"), try active listening techniques such as reflecting their feelings and summarizing their thoughts. This can help your loved one feel heard and validated.
Speak up if you are worried. Don't argue/guilt the person; don't act shocked; and don't promise confidentiality — you never know if you'll need to reach out for professional help. Do let them know that mental health professionals are trained to help people understand their feelings and improve mental wellness and resiliency.
Suicidal thoughts are a symptom, just like any other. They can be treated and they can improve over time. Suicide is not the answer. There is hope.
For those that have not dealt with severe depression or suicidal thoughts, it can be hard to wrap your head around what drives approximately 1 million people each year to take their own life. It's important to understand what to look for and how to help a loved one who might be facing these feelings.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
