SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Summer sense: How to beat the heat

Summer-like weather and warmer days are upon us — and the first day of summer is next week. Summer safety is something we should all be thinking about. This week we've experienced the high temperatures of summer, so, it is a good time to review some summer safety tips for all ages and some of the challenges that go with heat.
Limit your exposure to the sun. Place comfortable lawn chairs in shaded areas. Stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., when the sun's rays are the strongest.
During the summer heat it is especially important to drink lots of fluids. Drink a glass of water hourly, or keep a cool glass of water within arm's reach as a reminder to drink. Provide non-alcoholic beer or lemonade for backyard barbecues.
As our bodies age, skin and fat tissue, the body's insulators, tend to thin. Because of that change, seniors regulate temperature less efficiently, putting them at greater risk from heat-related health problems.
Signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion are less pronounced in seniors, who tend to perspire less than younger people, so their bodies don't shed heat as easily. Seniors may lose some of their sense of thirst and not feel thirsty until severe dehydration has set in. They may take high blood pressure and heart disease medications that remove salt and fluids from the body, which when coupled with heat can cause dehydration. That in turn can lead to confusion, organ damage and even death.
Here are some tips for seniors trying to beat the heat.
— Slow down. Strenuous activity in extremely hot weather adds strain to the heart. If you must be active, choose the coolest part of the day.
— Take regular breaks when engaging in physical activity on warm days. If you think that you (or someone else) show signs of heat-related illness, stop your activity, find a cool place, drink fluids and apply cool compresses.
— Plan outdoor activities in the cooler early morning or evening hours.
— Stay in the shade. A covered porch or under a tree are good choices.
— Wear a wide-brimmed hat and umbrella to protect yourself from sun overexposure.
— Use U/V skin protection.
— If you don't have air conditioning at home, spend time at an air-conditioned shopping center, senior center, library, movie theater, restaurant or place of worship.
— If you must be at home without air conditioning: stay in the coolest part of the house, usually the lowest floor; close curtains or shades on sunny windows to keep out heat and light; use portable and ceiling fans and/or battery-operated hand-held fans and misters; install outdoor awnings or sun screens; use wet washcloths or ice cubes wrapped in a washcloth to pat your wrists, face and back of the neck; take cool baths or showers.
— Pay attention to your food and drink intake. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body. Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein, which increase metabolic heat. Sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit and vegetables are good choices. Also, avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician.
— Dress for the heat: wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will deflect some of the sun's energy. Wear a hat or use an umbrella as well.
— Discuss with your doctor how medications and/or chronic conditions may affect your body's ability to manage heat.
— Take the heat seriously. Rapid heartbeat, dizziness, diarrhea, nausea, headache, chest pain, fatigue, clammy skin, mental changes or breathing problems are warning signs that you should seek immediate medical attention.
Heat related illnesses can get serious quickly, so I hope these tips are helpful.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
