Summer-like weather and warmer days are upon us. We are all aware of the safety guidelines during this Covid crisis for social distancing, wearing face masks and staying home if you are sick. Summer can bring with it additional safety challenges.
Summer safety is something we should all be thinking about. This week we've experienced the high temperatures of summer, so it is a good time to review some summer safety tips for all ages.
Limit your exposure to the sun. Place comfortable lawn chairs in shaded areas. Stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun's rays are the strongest.
Drink lots of fluids. Drink a glass of water hourly, or keep a cool glass of water within arm's reach as a reminder to drink. Provide non-alcoholic beer or lemonade for backyard barbecues.
• • •
As our bodies age, their insulators, skin and fat tissue, tend to thin. Because of that change, seniors regulate temperature less efficiently, putting them at greater risk than others from heat-related health problems.
Signs of dehydration or heat exhaustion are less pronounced in seniors, who tend to perspire less than younger people, so their bodies don't shed heat as easily as they once did. Seniors may lose some of their sense of thirst and not feel thirsty until severe dehydration has set in. They may take blood pressure and heart medications that remove salt and fluids from the body. These medications, coupled with heat, can cause dehydration, which may lead to confusion, organ damage and even death.
These tips can help seniors beat the heat.
Slow down. Strenuous activity in extremely hot weather adds strain to the heart. If you must be active, choose the coolest part of the day.
Take regular breaks when engaging in physical activity on warm days. If you think that you, or someone else, show signs of heat-related illness, stop your activity, find a cool place, drink fluids and apply cool compresses.
Stay cool. If you don't have air conditioning, spend time at an air-conditioned shopping center, senior center, library, movie theater, restaurant or place of worship. When outdoors, seek shade — a covered porch or under a tree are good choices — and consider installing outdoor awnings or sun screens at home.
If you must be at home without air conditioning: Stay in the coolest part of the house, usually the lowest floor; close curtains or shades on sunny windows to keep out heat and light; use portable fans and ceiling fans, and/or battery-operated hand-held fans and misters; use wet washcloths or ice cubes wrapped in a washcloth to pat your wrists, face and back of the neck; take cool baths or showers.
Avoid sun overexposure. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and use an umbrella. Use U/V skin protection. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing; light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. Plan outdoor activities in the cooler early morning or evening hours.
Watch what you drink and eat. Carry water or juice with you, and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body. Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid foods that are high in protein, which increases metabolic heat. Sandwiches, salads, fresh fruit and vegetables are good choices. Avoid using salt tablets unless directed to do so by a physician. Also discuss with your doctor how medications and/or chronic conditions may affect your body's ability to manage heat.
Take the heat seriously. Rapid heartbeat, dizziness, diarrhea, nausea, headache, chest pain, fatigue, clammy skin, mental changes or breathing problems are warning signs that you should seek immediate medical attention.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.