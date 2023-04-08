The Dale Association is pleased to be collaborating with the Town of Lockport to provide a Mini Health Fair next Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Lockport Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road.
Through screenings, people may be helped to overcome a minor health problem, or the tests capture potentially more serious health issues early when they are easier to treat. A health screening can also provide a benchmark for comparison to future screenings.
Screenings that will be provided include:
— Hearing evaluation
— Vision testing
— Cholesterol check
— Pulse oxygen
— Blood pressure check
— BMI evaluation
— Memory screening
Additionally, CPR/AED demonstrations will be offered on demonstrator manikins.
All testing and evaluations are private and confidential. Professionals will be performing a majority of the testing. No appointments are necessary. One-on-one information for attendees will be provided.
Pat Dufour, deputy supervisor of the Town of Lockport, says, “I am personally inviting town residents to Town Hall ... for this mini health fair. Screenings have the potential to benefit people of all ages and family caregivers and spouses benefit from early screenings of their loved ones. I hope to see you there.”
