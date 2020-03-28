SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Telehealth helps cover access gaps

Telehealth is a broad term used to describe the delivery of clinical services and care including evaluation, diagnosis, treatment planning, follow up care and ongoing management of medications when the provider and the patient are in different locations and the healthcare appointment is conducted via some kind of technology.
In a survey from 2016, roughly 50% of patients surveyed did not know what telehealth was. Ordering groceries on a mobile app and having them delivered to your door was unheard of a few years ago, too. But not today. When it comes to healthcare, the same is true.
Telehealth is proving to be a great value to patients as well as providers. It has become easier to use and an accepted part of health care. It has been shown to increase access to healthcare and during the COVID-19 crisis a great alternative to in-person appointments.
Telehealth is usually synchronous, meaning that patients and providers interact in real time. The real time interchanges allow for information to be shared and for follow up discussion and questions. Typical technologies for synchronous telehealth are phone or secure video link. Store and forward technology is also being utilized in some cases. It involves asynchronous transmission of a patient's information.
Telehealth addresses access gaps that exist. It may be a geographic gap, a gap in being able to get to an appointment due to lack of transportation, or a vast number of other situations such as the current pandemic where people are asked to socially distance themselves from others, high risk populations are asked to remain at home, and there's general concern for spread of the virus.
American Psychiatric Association says using telehealth to deliver tele-psychiatry can prove incredibly effective, especially for patients with severe anxiety or physical limitations. American Psychiatric Association defines tele-psychiatry as a range of services including evaluations, assessments, diagnosis, consultation, individual therapy, group therapy, patient education, and medication management.
All services provided by means of telehealth must be in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and all other relevant laws and regulations governing confidentiality, privacy, and consent.
During this COVID-19 emergency, The Dale Association has a strong commitment to the mental health community to continue to provide access to care by offering telehealth services through our Outpatient Counseling and Treatment Center and PROS Center for Wellness. The Outpatient Counseling and Treatment Center can be reached by calling 693-9961 and PROS can be reached by calling 433-1937. Telehealth is available for existing clients as well as new intakes.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.