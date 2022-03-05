SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The basics of eating right

Healthy eating is recommended throughout life, but as we age certain factors can affect our nutrient needs. Choosing a variety of foods from all the food groups (vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy and proteins) will help you build a healthy eating routine.
March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign created by Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to encourage education about informed food choices, healthful eating and physical activity habits.
Here are some tips to get started on your way to eating right.
— Make half of your plate fruits and vegetables. Eat a variety of different colored vegetables, including ones that are dark green, red, and orange. Beans, peas and lentils are also good choices. Fresh, frozen and canned vegetables can all be healthful options. Look for reduced sodium or no-salt-added on the labels. Add fruit to meals, snacks or dessert. Choose fruits that are dried, frozen or canned in water or 100% juice, as well as fresh fruits.
— Make as least half of your grains whole. Choose breads, cereals, crackers and noodles made with 100% whole grains. Whole grain corn tortillas, brown rice, bulgur, millet, amaranth and oats all count as whole grains, too. Also, look for fiber-rich cereals to help stay regular, and cereals that are fortified with vitamin B12, a nutrient that decreases in absorption as we age or due to some medications.
— Switch to fat-free or low-fat milk, yogurt and cheese. Older adults need more calcium and vitamin D to help keep bones healthy. Consume three servings each day. If you are lactose intolerant, try lactose-free milk or calcium-fortified soy beverage.
— Vary your protein choices. Eat a variety of foods from the protein food group each week. In addition to lean meat, poultry and eggs, choose seafood, nuts, beans, peas and lentils when planning your meals and snacks. Protein foods derived from animal sources also provide vitamin B12, and certain plant-based foods may be fortified. If you're at risk for low levels of vitamin B12, your doctor may recommend a supplement.
— Limit sodium, saturated fat and added sugars. Look out for salt or sodium in the foods you eat. Read the nutrition labels and choose the products with lower sodium amounts. Add spices or herbs to season food without adding salt. Switch from solid fats to oils when preparing foods. Make major sources of saturated fats occasional choices, not everyday foods. Examples of these include desserts, fried foods, pizza and processed meats like sausages and hot dogs. Select fruit for dessert more often in place of treats with added sugars.
— Stay well-hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help prevent dehydration and promote good digestion. Other unsweetened beverages that can help meet fluid needs include low-fat and fat-free milk, fortified soy beverages and 100% fruit juices. Choose these more often in place of sugary drinks.
— Enjoy your food but be mindful of portion sizes. Most older adults need fewer calories than in your younger years. Avoid oversized portions. Try using smaller plates, bowls and glasses.
— Cook more often at home, where you are in control of what's in your food. When ordering out, look for dishes that include vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, along with a lean protein. When portions are large, share a meal or save half for later.
— Consult a registered dietitian-nutritionist. If you have special dietary needs, a dietitian-nutritionist can create a customized eating plan for you.
This information is provided by Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, which is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. For a referral to a registered dietitian nutritionist and for additional food and nutrition information, visit www.eatright.org.
You may also be interested in "Cooking for One," a class slated for 12:30 p.m. March 9th at at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. When you're cooking for one or two, it's easy to fall into a food rut and wonder if it is worth the extra effort. Don't sell yourself short. Home cooking, no matter the size of the household, is important and many times the best way to nourish your body is with healthy food. This program is presented by Humana. Please call 716-433-1886 to reserve your seat.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.