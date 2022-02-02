SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The benefits of memory screening

I hope everybody had a terrific holiday season and you are looking forward to a happy and healthy new year. Some of you may have had the opportunity to spend more time with a loved one and noticed that they are struggling with some cognitive impairments such as:
Were they forgetful?
Did they have trouble concentrating?
Did they have trouble performing familiar tasks?
Were familiar words or names difficult to recall during conversations?
Did your loved one sometimes forget where they were going, or become lost when walking or driving?
Did you notice them misplacing things more often?
Did they repeat questions or say the same thing over and over again?
Did you notice changes in their mood, behavior, personality or desire to do things?
If you answered "yes" to any of the above, you may want to consider a screening for memory problems. There has been growing interest in screenings for memory problems. A screening can check a person's memory and other thinking skills. Early intervention means better quality of life. A person experiencing changes in memory can improve their ability to manage future affairs by seeking help as soon as possible.
Most people with dementia remain undiagnosed by their primary care provider, and families often fail to recognize the significance of early cognitive symptoms. Early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease or another type of dementia is critical. It allows the individual and their family to learn and plan better for the future.
It is important to identify the disease or problem that is causing memory loss. Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems. Other memory problems might result from causes that are not currently reversible, such as Alzheimer's disease. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat one of these conditions.
Who should be screened? Memory screenings make sense for anyone concerned about memory loss or experiencing warning signs of dementia; whose family and friends have noticed changes in them; or who believe they are at risk due to a family history of Alzheimer's disease or a related illness.
According to a recent survey by Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 64% of respondents thought the behavioral symptoms (such as irritability or anxiety) of the people they were caring for were a normal part of aging prior to their diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Sixty-seven percent of these caregivers stated that these thoughts delayed the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
Alzheimer's disease or dementia is not a normal part of aging, but age is the greatest risk factor. The number of people with the disease doubles for every five-year age interval beyond 65.
The memory screening test has 80% to 90% or higher probability of true or accurate screening results, similar to other established screening tests such as a mammogram and Pap smear. And, a program for individuals in the early stages of memory impairment is available right here in Niagara County.
The dementia-care program emphasizes memory enhancement through cognitive stimulation, education and socialization, and is for people in the early stages of memory loss due to Alzheimer's disease, stroke, mild cognitive impairment, Parkinson's disease and numerous other diseases characterized by memory loss.
Memory Minders, a social program for individuals with mild memory loss, is among The Dale Association's community support services helping to improve the quality of life for adults.
For more information about Memory Minders, The Dale Association, or its programs, please contact Candace Fulford at 716-433-1886, extension 110, or candace.fulford@daleassociation.com.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults.
