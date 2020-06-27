SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The effects of aging on driving skills

We all want to keep driving as long as we are capable. Most older adults drive safely because they have a lot of experience behind the wheel. Age-related declines in vision, hearing and other abilities, as well as certain health conditions and medications, can affect driving skills.
Everybody knows it is more difficult to see as well at night. During that time, we have to drive extra carefully because objects don't stand out as well. The average person's ability to see clearly in low light diminishes as he or she grows older.
Driving is a demanding activity that requires us to concentrate on many things at once. Do you drink coffee while driving? Do you watch the scenery while driving? Do you eat while driving? Listen to the experts: Eliminate distractions inside your car and minimize any activity that will force you to take your eyes off the road, especially in heavy traffic.
Imagine you are driving along in heavy traffic when a delivery van suddenly pulls out in front of you. You must react quickly to avoid an accident. Is there enough room? Can you change lanes safely? This is one example of the many times when you have to react quickly while driving. Because the ability to react quickly slows as we grow older, we have to work harder at anticipating trouble.
There is a lot that can be done to compensate for changes in reaction time. Keep a three-second safety cushion between you and the car in front of you. To do this, find a tree, traffic sign or other stationary item on the road side. Once the rear of the car ahead passes the object, you should be able to count 1001, 1002, 1003 before arriving at the same object. Plan your trips before you drive, so you can concentrate on driving. Avoid heavily traveled or high speed areas, rush hour traffic, etc. Always be alert for the unexpected.
Retirement, different schedules and new activities can also affect driving patterns. When people retire, they no longer drive to work. With more leisure time, they may start new activities, visit friends and family more often, or take more vacations. Like drivers of any age, they use their vehicles to go shopping, do errands and visit the doctor. Driving is an important part of staying independent.
Most older people have drivers' licenses. They tend to drive fewer miles than younger drivers. But, they are also keeping their licenses longer and driving more miles than in the past, often favoring local roads over highways. As the overall population ages, there will be more older drivers on the road.
Driving is a complicated task. It requires people to see and hear clearly; pay close attention to other cars, traffic signs and signals, and pedestrians; and react quickly to events. Drivers must be able to accurately judge distances and speeds and monitor movement on both sides as well in front of them.
How often do you drive? Generally, the more miles you drive, the more at risk you are for having an accident. Do you drive at night? Older drivers' capabilities are especially strained at night and the more you drive at night, the more likely you are to have an accident. If you have identified yourself as a high risk driver, you have already taken the first step towards safer driving.
Driving errors can lead to traffic accidents, injuries and death. The risk of crashes rises with age, especially after age 75. Studies show that older drivers are more, and less, likely to be involved in certain types of crashes than other drivers. Older drivers are less likely to be involved in crashes related to alcohol use, speeding and driving at night. But they are more likely to get into crashes: at intersections (usually in the vehicle that is struck); in which the front of one vehicle hits the side of another vehicle; and where the older driver is merging and the other vehicle is traveling faster or is in the older driver's blind spot.
Fortunately, the rate of crashes among adults 65 and older has decreased in recent years. Research suggests that this decline is due to a number of factors, including older adults' better health, safer cars and safer roads. In addition, older drivers' ability to "police" themselves — like not driving at night — and stricter state laws for renewal of driver's licenses may help.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
