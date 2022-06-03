SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The helpfulness of shared experience

Support groups bring together people who are going through similar experiences. For many, a health-related support group can fill the gap between medical treatment and the need for emotional support. A person's relationship with their doctor or other medical personnel may not provide adequate emotional support, and the person's family and friends may not understand the impacts of a disease or treatment. A support group among people with shared experiences can be that bridge between medical and emotional needs.
A support group for people with Parkinson's disease is an example. Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Early signs may be mild and go unnoticed. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement. Parkinson's disease signs and symptoms can be different for everyone and can worsen as the disease progresses over time.
A Parkinson's Disease Support Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Meetings are free and anyone who is interested in Parkinson's disease is welcome — including people battling the disease, caregivers, family members and friends. The support group format includes organizers who help facilitate a discussion about the disease and share ways to help make life with Parkinson's disease easier. There is no obligation to contribute to the discussion. Members of the support group hope you will take away information and knowledge that there is help for people with Parkinson's.
Benefits of participating in a support group may include: feeling less lonely, isolated or judged; reducing distress, depression, anxiety or fatigue; talking openly and honestly about your feelings; improving skills to cope with challenges; staying motivated to manage chronic conditions or stick to treatment plans; gaining a sense of empowerment, control or hope; improving understanding of a disease and your own experience with it; getting practical feedback about treatment options; and learning about health, economic or social resources.
If you are facing a major illness, a support group can help.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
