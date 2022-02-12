SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The links between gratitude and happiness

Valentine's Day is a great occasion to show gratitude for those you love. Gratitude is a positive emotion that involves being thankful and appreciative.
In research about positive psychology, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity and build strong relationships.
For years, researchers have been publishing studies about the effectiveness of gratitude in boosting your immune system, lowering your blood pressure, making you feel more optimistic, decreasing depression, improving relationships and helping you cope with even the most life-threatening crisis. Plus, it's available to everyone and it's totally free!
People who are grateful know a grateful attitude can take work. It does not always come naturally, especially in the most challenging times. In such times, grateful people work on keeping a good perspective.
Here are some everyday tips for living a more grateful life.
Every day, say aloud three good things that happened.
Keep a gratitude journal. If you are having a bad day, you can look back through the pages of accumulated blessings in your life.
Say thanks to your partner, other loved ones, and people who have done something nice.
Cool a hot temper with a quick gratitude inventory.
Thank yourself. Gratitude does not always need to be focused on what other people have done for you.
Savor the good moments.
Check for silver linings. Even the most difficult life challenges come with some benefit — you just have to look to find them.
Look outward. Empathy for others can trigger a sense of gratitude.
Change your perspective. If you are struggling to find something to be grateful for, put yourself in the shoes of someone experiencing greater misfortune than yours.
To recap: Cultivate gratitude and thankfulness by noticing and appreciating the small stuff and practice daily.
Valentine's Day is Monday. Whether it is your first Valentine's Day together or your 35th, it's a great occasion to show gratitude for the one you love.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
