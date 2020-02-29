SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The many benefits of support groups

Support groups bring together people who are going through similar experiences. For many, a health-related support group can fill the gap between medical treatment and the need for emotional support. A person's relationship with their doctor or other medical personnel may not provide adequate emotional support, and the person's family and friends may not understand the impact of a disease or treatment. A support group among people with shared experiences can be that bridge between medical and emotional needs.
A support group for people with Parkinson's disease is an example. Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Early signs may be mild and go unnoticed. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement. Parkinson's disease signs and symptoms can be different for everyone and can worsen as the disease progresses over time.
A Parkinson's Disease Support Group run by Parkinson's Foundation of New York and New Jersey meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. Meetings are free and anyone who is interested in Parkinson's disease is welcome. The support group format includes professional presenters who discuss the disease and share ways to help make life with Parkinson's disease easier. There is no obligation to contribute to the discussion. Members of the support group hope you will take away information and knowledge that there is help for people with Parkinson's.
The upcoming guest speakers include: March 10, Dr. Lisa Inglis from the physical therapy department Daemen College, sharing information about clinical trials underway at Daemen; April 14, Dr. Mallory Petrus, physical therapist at Body Mechanix; and May 12, a guest nurse representative from Boston Scientific Pharmaceutical Company.
Benefits of participating in a support group may include: Feeling less lonely, isolated or judged; reducing distress, depression, anxiety or fatigue; talking openly and honestly about your feelings; improving skills to cope with challenges; staying motivated to manage chronic conditions or stick to treatment plans; gaining a sense of empowerment, control or hope; improving understanding of a disease and your own experience with it; getting practical feedback about treatment options; and learning about health, economic or social resources.
Parkinson's Foundation of New York and New Jersey is open to everyone who has a connection to Parkinson's disease. People battling the disease, caregivers, family members and friends are all welcome to contact the foundation office for information and resources at www.parkinson.org, 2805 Wehrle Dr., suite 12, Buffalo, or (716) 449-3795.
In addition to the support group in Lockport, there are several others located throughout New York state. If you are reading this and have questions about the support group, contact Anna Scoma at adscoma@yahoo.com or Gabby Mameli at gmameli@parkinson.org or (716) 449-3795.
If you are facing a major illness, such as Parkinson's disease, a support group can help.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
