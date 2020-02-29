SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The many benefits of support groups

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. High 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.