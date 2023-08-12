Studies show that giving back through volunteering can have numerous health benefits. The Corporation for National and Community Service released a report on the health benefits of volunteering that stated, “States with higher volunteer rates also have better health and ... there is a significant statistical relationship between states with higher volunteer rates and lower incidents of mortality and heart disease.”
Numerous scientific studies show that volunteering can result in significant mental and physical health benefits. Helping can bring on a rush of euphoria, followed by a longer period of calm, often called a “helper’s high” that releases the body’s natural painkiller, endorphins, thus reversing feelings of depression, hostility and stress. Reducing stress can have such health benefits as reducing obesity, sleeplessness, acid stomach, backache, headache and more, according to the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation.
Here are a few more happy observations about volunteerism:
— The greater the frequency of volunteering, the greater the health benefits.
— Personal contact with the people being helped is important.
— “Helper’s high” results most from helping people we don’t know.
— Regular club attendance, volunteering, entertaining or group attendance is the “happiness equivalent” of getting a college degree or more than doubling your income.
Trends in volunteering show: nationally, 109 million people volunteer; corporate volunteering is up, as 81% of companies surveyed connect volunteering to their overall business strategies; and 28 million senior volunteers gave approximately 5 billion hours of time annually, which is a value of $71.2 billion to non-profit organizations and causes in the United States.
In a recent volunteerism survey, 44% of American adults volunteered their time in some way with an organization. Traditionally, women are more likely to volunteer than men. Today’s volunteers are aware of the value of their contributions and they are selective about where they invest their time and energy.
People volunteer for various reasons, some of which are more obvious than others. The tradition has long been that volunteering is a form of charity and the best volunteering does involve the desire to help others. But, it is OK to want to benefit yourself from volunteering, too.
Are you looking to volunteer? The Dale Association is currently recruiting volunteers for the Memory Minders Program, which is ongoing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. You can volunteer every Wednesday or just one or two Wednesdays per month; scheduling is flexible. Memory Minders works with individuals suffering with early onset memory loss. The program is designed to slow the progression of memory loss with brain stimulation and socialization programming. Participants enjoy fun group activities including word puzzles, trivia, special themed days, music, exercise, art and more. Volunteers will be trained and have the opportunity to work one-on-one with participants on site at The Dale’s Lockport Senior Centre, 33 Ontario St.
To give you an idea of some of the topics or themes for Memory Minders: this month, August, is all about deserts. Participants will learn all about the major deserts, make some sand art and figure out how mirages really work. Women trailblazers and popsicle day will also be celebrated. The themes are multi-sensory to provide brain stimulation in a fun and safe atmosphere.
If you are interested in learning more about volunteering for Memory Minders, please contact Sara Costello, coordinator, at 716-433-1886, extension 110, or sara.costello@daleassociation.com.
The Dale Association is also recruiting volunteers for BINGO on Fridays from 5 to 9 pm. Again, there is flexibility in how frequently you work, based on your preferences and availability. Training is provided and BINGO is fun! To inquire about volunteering, contact Gretchen Doty, senior center director, at 716-433-1886, extension 103, or Gretchen.doty@daleassociation.com.
To everyone who already gives of your time so generously: thank you! Keep up the good work, you are so needed.
For those of you who are thinking about volunteering, know that opportunities are open all year long. “Volunteers are the heart of our agency. They have so much to offer,” Gretchen Doty says. “I continually learn and grow from their personal experiences and the knowledge they are willing to share. I love our volunteers!”
