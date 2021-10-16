SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The many pluses of flu vaccination

Flu season is upon us. The timing of flu is very unpredictable and can vary in different parts of the country and from season to season. Most seasonal flu activity typically occurs between October and May. Flu activity most commonly peaks in the United States between December and February.
It's not possible to predict what this flu season will be like. While flu spreads every year, the timing, severity and length of the season varies from one year to another. Flu viruses are constantly changing so it's not unusual for new ones to appear each year.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against this serious disease. People should begin getting vaccinated soon after flu vaccine becomes available, if possible by October, to ensure that as many people as possible are protected before flu season begins. However, as long as flu viruses are circulating in the community, it's not too late to get vaccinated.
An annual flu vaccine is recommended for almost everyone 6 months and older. It is one of the best ways to reduce flu illnesses, hospitalizations and death from flu. This fall and winter, the flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 may both be spreading. Vaccination is the best defense against both COVID-19 and the flu. Both vaccines are necessary to help people stay healthy and to avoid added stress to our health care system.
The CDC says it's safe to get the flu vaccine and a Covid vaccine at the same time, whether it's your first Covid vaccine or, for those who are eligible, your booster shot. The body's immune response and any possible side effects are generally the same as when getting one vaccine alone. Consider getting each vaccine in a different arm to help reduce any pain and swelling that might occur.
The flu is not just a really bad cold. It's a contagious illness that affects the nose, throat, lungs and other parts of the body. It can spread quickly from one person to another. It can cause mild to severe illness and at times can lead to death.
Unlike a cold, flu symptoms start suddenly. They appear about one to four days after a person is exposed to the flu. Symptoms may include: fever or feeling feverish or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, tiredness and, in some cases, particularly involving children, vomiting or diarrhea.
Symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to flu symptoms. If you think you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 talk to your health care provider and get tested.
Anyone can get the flu and serious complications can develop at any age. According to the CDC, the people who are at highest risk for complications and should receive the flu vaccine early in the flu season, usually in September or October, are: children younger than 5; adults 65 years of age and older; pregnant women; residents of long-term care facilities; and people who have a medical condition such as asthma, neurological or neurodevelopmental disorder, chronic lung disease, heart disease, blood disorder, endocrine disorder, metabolic disorder, kidney or liver disorder. Also more susceptible are people with a weakened immune system due to disease or medication, people younger than 19 years old who are receiving long-term aspirin therapy, and people who are morbidly obese (Body Mass Index, or BMI, of 40 or greater).
In addition, people who come in contact with high-risk patients should receive the flu vaccine early. These include household contacts of high-risk patients (especially contacts of an infant younger than six months), health care workers, and daycare and preschool workers. Those who live or work with people who are at high risk of flu complications should get a flu vaccine to keep from spreading the flu to them.
Getting a flu vaccine has many benefits. It can keep you from getting the flu, can help make your illness less severe if you do get sick and, for both children and adults, can reduce the risk of being hospitalized with the flu or dying from it.
The flu vaccine does not give you the flu. It stimulates your body to produce antibodies. These antibodies protect you from flu viruses. Once you get the vaccine, it takes about two weeks for it to be fully effective. You should not wait to get vaccinated.
In addition to getting a seasonal flu vaccine, you can take everyday precautions like staying away from sick people and washing your hands to reduce the spread of germs. If you are sick with flu, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading flu.
A flu shot clinic will be held at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, on Monday (Oct. 18) from 2 to 4 p.m. Walgreens is dispensing the vaccine. Advance registration is preferred. To make an appointment, call (716) 433-1886. Please bring your insurance card.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.