SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The nutritional pitfalls of aging

Whether it happens at age 65 or 85, older people eventually face one or more problems that interfere with their ability to eat well.
Social isolation is a common problem. Older people who find themselves single after many years of living with another person may find it difficult to be alone, especially at mealtimes. They may become depressed and lose interest in preparing or eating regular meals, or they may eat only sparingly.
In a study published in the Journals of Gerontology, researchers found that newly widowed people, most of whom were women, were less likely to say they enjoy mealtimes, less likely to report good appetites, and less likely to report good eating behaviors than their married counterparts. Nearly 85% of widowed people reported a weight change during the two years following a spouse's death — with an average weight loss of 7.6 pounds.
According to the study, most of the women said they had enjoyed cooking and eating while they were married, but as widows they found those activities "a chore," especially since there was no one to appreciate their cooking efforts. For many widowed men who may have left the cooking to their wives, the problem may extend even further — they may not know how to cook and prepare foods. Instead, they may snack or eat out a lot, both of which my lead people to eat too much fat and cholesterol and not get enough vitamins and minerals.
At the same time, many older people, because of chronic medical problems, may require special diets: for example, a low-fat, low-cholesterol diet for heart disease, a low-sodium diet for high blood pressure, or a low-calorie diet for weight reduction.
Some older people may overly restrict foods important to good health because of chewing difficulties. Adverse reactions from medications can cause older people to avoid certain foods. Some medications alter the sense of taste, which can adversely affect appetite. This adds to the problem of naturally diminishing senses of taste and smell, common as people age.
Other medical problems, such as arthritis, stroke or Alzheimer's disease can interfere with good nutrition. It may be difficult if not impossible for people who have had a stroke to cook, shop or even lift a fork to eat.
Lack of money is also a contributing factor among some older people. Some people may be forced to scrimp on important food purchases, such as fresh fruit, vegetables and meat because of higher costs and fear of waste. They may avoid cooking some foods that yield high quantities. Financial problems also may cause older people to delay medical and dental treatments that could correct problems that interfere with good nutrition.
Family members and friends can help ensure that older people take advantage of food programs. Additional steps could include: Occasionally looking in on the older person to ensure that they are eating adequately; preparing foods and making them available to the older person; and / or joining the older person for meals.
These simple tips can go a long way toward helping older people avoid the nutritional pitfalls of aging and more fully enjoy their senior years.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.