September is National Healthy Aging Month. I hope you were able to attend the potentially life-saving program that state Assemblyman Mike Norris sponsored in partnership with Team Alice, UB’s Center for Successful Aging, the National Council on Aging and The Dale Association earlier this week. I write today’s installment of Senior Spotlight in honor of National Healthy Aging Month, Team Alice and all the rest of the partners who help spread the word about medication errors and ways to avoid them.
What is Team Alice? Alice Brennan, 88, was living her best life as an active senior in her own home, driving herself and managing her own finances — until, suddenly, a preventable medical error and overmedication led to her rapid decline in just six weeks. Team Alice is part of UB’s Center for Successful Aging and a partner with the National Council on Aging, working to educate older adults about the dangers of overmedication and to empower seniors to actively participate in their health care decisions. Alice’s daughter, Mary Brennan Taylor, an adjunct assistant professor at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, wants to build awareness and spark change in senior health care after the preventable death of her mother in 2009.
• • •
Drugs go on a complex journey through your body from the time you take medications until they leave the body. The aging process can affect how the medication is absorbed, used and exits. Changes that decrease your body’s ability to break down or remove certain medications from your system may mean the medications can stay in your body longer. So, you may need a lower dose, or a different medication that is safer. In most cases, older adults need lower doses of medications than younger adults.
Multiple medical conditions may affect how medications work. Medications used to treat one condition may also make another condition worse. For example, an older adult with memory problems may have worsening symptoms caused by medicines used to treat their other conditions. Therefore, it is important that all providers who prescribe medications for you know about all of the medical conditions you have. Also, be sure to let the prescriber know if a medication they gave you worsens any of your conditions.
Medications may be affected by food, beverages, and supplements or medicines that you take at the same time. For example, some antibiotics are not absorbed well when taken with anything that contains calcium, magnesium or iron (such as antacids, vitamins or dairy products). Certain foods, such as grapefruit juice, can change the metabolism of certain medications, causing them to build up in the body. Ask your pharmacist what foods, beverages or supplements to avoid.
A medication interaction is a reaction between two (or more) medications, or between a medication and food, beverage, supplement or herbal product. Interaction can make a drug’s effect stronger or weaker, or cause unwanted side effects. The more medications and other products you are on, the greater the chances of having a medication interaction. Let your provider and pharmacist know about all prescription and other medicines you use at home, so they can check on interactions for you.
Common side effects of medicines in older adults can be dizziness and falls, weight loss or weight gain, and changes in memory or ability to think and process information. These, in turn, can lead to injury and may ultimately lessen one’s ability to function in day-to-day life. Let your providers know about these other factors and any changes you experience.
Many older adults take multiple medications from different prescribers. It is important to provide a list of your current medications, including any over the counter medicines, vitamins, supplements or herbal products, to each provider so they can update their records. This practice can help prevent harmful side effects as well as help you and your provider figure out whether one or more drugs can be changed or stopped.
Multiple prescriptions increase the possibility of a “prescribing cascade,” which occurs when a side effect of one medication is mistaken for a new medical condition and is treated with another medication. This can lead to being prescribed more medications than you need and further increase your risk of having more side effects, thus continuing the cascade. Before you get a new medicine, ask if one of the medicines you are already taking might be causing the problem the new medicine is meant to treat.
Studies show that certain medications are less safe for older people, and it is important that you work with your provider or pharmacist to use medications that are safe for your age. The American Geriatrics Society’s “Beers Criteria” lists medications that may not be safe in older people. This list can be used as a tool when you talk with your provider or pharmacist about using safe medications.
In summary, to lower the chance of medication-related problems:
— Keep a list of all of the medications you take, both non-prescription and prescription as well as supplements. Write down the doses and bring the list with you whenever you see a healthcare professional.
— Ask what side effects your medications can cause, and watch for them. If you think you may be having a bad reaction to a medication, or if you think a medication is not working, tell your healthcare provider as soon as possible. However, don’t stop taking a medication without first checking with the provider.
— Talk with your provider to be sure the correct medication is prescribed for the correct condition and that it is right for you and your age.
— Tell your healthcare provider if you have not been taking your medications regularly, or you are having any problems getting or using medication.
