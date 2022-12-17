For families, friends and care givers, what to do about any aging loved one who is at risk while driving can be both perplexing and paralyzing. What to do about an older family member who is no longer driving safely is an emerging problem for a growing number of families. Often the family wants to help, but is unable to address the problem.
A survey was recently conducted to learn about the problems and needs of families with an unsafe older driver. The survey was part of an overall effort to help families and caregivers address an unsafe driving situation.
Most respondents reported their first indications of a safety problem came from watching the driver, damage to the car, comments from passengers or an accident. More than 70% had been concerned for a year or more. The safety problems most identified were slow reactions, slow driving and inattention to road hazards or other road users.
Driving safety concerns may exist if you observe any of these conditions: Doesn't obey stop signs, traffic lights or yield right of way; drives too slowly, usually well below the speed limit; gets lost routinely; drives aggressively; stops inappropriately; doesn't pay attention to other vehicles, bicyclists or pedestrians; doesn't stay in lane when driving straight or turning; has been involved in multiple fender benders; gets honked at often; and / or passengers repeatedly comment about close calls, near misses, the driver not seeing other vehicles or unsafe driving.
Of the drivers at risk, more than 75% had some kind of physical / medical condition, such as vision problems, hearing problems or restricted movement, which impaired their ability to drive safely. Problems with daily living activities, such as taking care of the household and/or themselves, were other common characteristics that indicated a driving risk.
If these indicators sound familiar, you are not alone.
Despite having serious concerns for a driver's safety, it is often difficult to intervene. The consequences must be measured against letting an at-risk driver remain on the road.
First, start by discussing the situation. It may be helpful to ask others for help, too. Solicit support from other family members, friends, clergy, physician, attorney or a professional driving instructor. An accident prevention program specifically tailored to older drivers is worth considering. Providing alternative transportation may be a necessary final step.
Surrendering the wheel is a significant event for anyone in an automobile dependent society like ours. Older persons have much to gain if driving skills can be maintained or enhanced.
• • •
In another equally interesting study, research shows that older adults who are able to continue driving safely are less likely to enter long-term care than those who have given up driving or who have never driven. The study included 1,593 older adults, ages 65 to 84, and was conducted over a 10-year period. While driving itself did not produce this effect, the independence that driving represents enables older adults to delay entry into a long-term care community. Non-drivers were four times more likely to enter long-term care than drivers, and the risk doubled for non-drivers without any other drivers in the home.
Although the slower driving habits of some seniors often steam impatient younger motorists, researchers at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine have found that elders who stay behind the wheel are less likely to enter nursing homes or assisted living centers than those who have never driven or who have given up driving altogether.
The researchers set out to learn whether the loss of driving ability played a measurable role in an older person's eventual need for long-term care, since the independence that accompanies a driver's license and car has long been linked anecdotally to a better quality of life for seniors.
This probably wasn't so much about the process of driving but rather the larger issue of mobility as it relates to a person's independence. When someone becomes a shut-in due to the loss of their primary transportation, the likelihood that they will require living assistance categorically increases.
Non-drivers across the entire age group studied had four times the risk of long-term care entry compared to drivers, and the absence of other drivers in the home doubled the risk of entering long-term care. Nine percent of those studied entered long-term care for three months or more. By the end of the study, 29% of men and 58% of women had no other drivers in the household, and 22% of people who were driving at the beginning of the study reported that they stopped driving before it was done.
"We are not recommending continuation of driving for seniors who are a threat to themselves or others on the road," the researchers' report said. "Instead, we hope that understanding the very real health impact that losing the ability to drive has on seniors will encourage families to plan contingencies to assist elderly members with transportation issues."
