SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The uniting effect of Giving Tuesday

"Giving Tuesday," now in its 10th year, is a global day of giving. In the United States, it is observed on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. This year, it is November 30th. To coincide with the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving. Since its inaugural year in 2012, Giving Tuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with social media and with events throughout the year.
Giving Tuesday is a global effort. The background is that it was created to bring people together around the values of service and giving back, to celebrate and encourage giving. There are many ways to celebrate. Please check out The Dale Association's Facebook page and website for examples: www.daleassociation.com.
Whether it is donating money to a charitable cause or volunteering, Giving Tuesday is a day set to benefit the community. It harnesses the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities. It provides a platform to encourage the donation of time, resources and talents. It can bring together the collective power of a unique blend of partners — non-profits, civic organizations, businesses and corporations, as well as families and individuals — to encourage small acts of kindness. Giving Tuesday unites us by sharing our capacity to care for and empower one another.
In addition to Giving Tuesday, I want to encourage online shoppers to select The Dale Association as their charity of choice through Amazon Smile. On your Amazon account, simply check Amazon Smile and then select The Dale Association. A percentage of your total bill will be sent to us as a donation.
As a non-profit organization, The Dale Association relies on fundraising and donations throughout the year. The charitable giving of others is what enables us to help the vulnerable populations in our community. A donation to The Dale Association will help support our goal of being a full service community center for adults. We are experts at keeping adults well and living in the community for as long as possible.
Some of our senior services include: Memory Minders program; senior adviser and advocacy; vision and hearing assistance; health and wellness services; C.A.R.E. Telephone Reassurance Program; Dial-a-Lift transportation; enrichment classes; technology education and assistance; driver safety programming; recreational activities, socialization, and events designed to keep adults active; caregiver support; and Memory Café.
What are you doing the Tuesday after Thanksgiving? I hope you will take the time to kick off the holiday season by giving back to your community.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
