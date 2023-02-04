Almost all adults with a driver’s license remember their first trip alone in the car, feeling free and independent. As a group, older drivers are some of the country’s safest drivers. Fewer speed or drive after drinking alcohol than drivers of any other age.
However, compared to young and middle-aged adults, people older than 70 are more likely to be involved in a crash while driving. Older drivers are most at risk while yielding the right of way, turning (especially left turns), lane changing, passing and using expressway ramps. Pay extra attention at those times.
Most of the advice for older drivers is helpful for all drivers. Plan your trips ahead of time, stick to streets you know, don’t drive under stress, keep distractions such as the radio or talking to a minimum, leave a big space between your vehicle and the one in front of you, and don’t drive when you are tired.
Although the slower driving habits of some seniors often steam impatient younger motorists, researchers at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine have found that elders who stay behind the wheel are less likely to enter nursing homes or assisted living centers than those who have never driven or who have given up driving altogether.
Research shows that older adults who are able to continue driving safely are less likely to enter long-term care than those who have given up driving or who have never driven. Non-drivers were four times more likely to enter long-term care than drivers, and the risk doubled for non-drivers without any other drivers in the home.
“We are not recommending continuation of driving for seniors who are a threat to themselves or others on the road,” the researchers wrote. “Instead, we hope to understand the very real health impact that losing the ability to drive has on seniors.”
In their study, the researchers set out to learn whether the loss of driving ability played a measurable role in an older person’s eventual need for long-term care, since the independence that accompanies a driver’s license and car has long been linked anecdotally to a better quality of life for seniors.
An accident prevention program such as Liberty Mutual Insurance’s Defensive Driving Course specifically tailored to older drivers is worth considering. This is a New York State-approved Department of Motor Vehicles driver safety course, and it is offered at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport.
Upcoming classes are scheduled for March 15th and April 19th, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days. The cost is $35. Advance registration is required. For more information or to claim a spot, please call 716-433-1886 or stop in at The Dale Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.