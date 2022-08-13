The Dale Association is pleased to partner with the Town of Lockport to provide free health screenings and information at Lockport Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road, on Aug. 18, next Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Through screenings, people may be helped to overcome a minor health problem or the tests capture potentially more serious health issues early, when they are easier to treat. A health screening can also provide a benchmark for comparison to future screenings.
Screenings that will be provided include:
— Hearing screening by Buffalo Speech and Hearing
— Cholesterol, pulse oxygen and glucose screenings by Mount St. Mary’s Hospital
— Blood pressure screenings by Eastern Niagara Hospital
— Early onset dementia information and memory screenings by The Dale Association
Clear caption telephones, designed for people with hearing loss, will also be on display, and representatives will be present from American Red Cross, Alzheimer’s Association, and The Dale Association’s CARE programs.
One-on-one information for attendees will be provided.
Screenings have the potential to benefit people of all ages. Lifestyle advice and support can reap long-term benefits. Family caregivers and spouses benefit from early screenings of their loved ones. I hope you will consider attending; walk ins are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
