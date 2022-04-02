SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: The value of memory screening

Are you concerned about memory problems? Most people with dementia remain undiagnosed by their primary care providers, and families often fail to recognize the significance of early cognitive symptoms.
Memory screenings make sense for anyone concerned about memory loss. Ask yourself the following questions:
Am I becoming forgetful?
Do I have trouble concentrating?
Do I have difficulty performing familiar tasks?
Do I have trouble recalling words or names in conversation?
Do I sometimes forget where I am or where I am going?
Am I misplacing things more often?
Have family or friends told me I am repeating questions?
Am I saying the same things over and over again?
Have I become lost while walking or driving?
Have my family or friends noticed changes in my mood, behavior, personality or desire to do things?
If you answered "yes" to multiple questions above, you may want be proactive about your health and get a memory screening.
Appointments are now being accepted for April 20th, between noon and 2 p.m. Please call The Dale Association at 716-433-1886 or stop in at 33 Ontario St., Lockport, to set up your memory screening appointment.
Memory screening at the Dale is free and confidential. Follow-up resources and information about dementia and successful aging are offered. Screening does not produce a diagnosis, but it can suggest whether a medical evaluation would be beneficial.
Some memory problems can be readily treated, such as those caused by vitamin deficiencies or thyroid problems. Other memory problems might result from causes that are not currently reversible, such as Alzheimer's disease. In general, the earlier the diagnosis, the easier it is to treat one of these conditions.
Currently, as many as 5.1 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, and the incidence is rising in line with the swell of baby boomers. The prevalence of Alzheimer's disease doubles every five years beyond age 65. All individuals should be empowered to make informed decisions to better manage their own health. Anyone concerned about memory changes, those at risk due to family history, or anyone who wants to check their memory now and for future comparison is encouraged to have a memory screen.
Memory screenings are a significant first step toward finding out if a person may have a memory problem. Memory problems could be caused by Alzheimer's disease or other medical conditions. Community members are invited to be proactive about their memory health and check up on their memory.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
