SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: 'Tis the season for scams

While you were gearing up for the holidays, so were the scammers trying to take advantage of you. Because we all get busy, we may not be as aware of these scams as we would normally be. Surveys show that by being informed about a type of scam, you are 80% less likely to be scammed. Please read about some of the most popular scams, including some do's and don'ts.
Phishing emails and bogus websites
Scammers often offer too-good-to-be-true deals via phishing, which is the attempt to obtain sensitive information or data, such as usernames, passwords and credit card details, by disguising oneself as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication. Those super deals on social media sites, marketing emails, or through web searches could lead you to sites that look like a legitimate retailer's site but are not. You should steer clear of untrustworthy sites or ads offering items at unrealistic discounts or with special coupons.
Do check the actual sender's address on each email you receive. It if does not match up with the sender's name, or the company they claim to represent, delete right away.
Do only shop on reputable sites.
Do look for the important "s" after the "http" in the web address to verify the site's security.
Don't click on links in emails unless you can verify the sender and have hovered or previewed URL where the link will take you.
Don't buy anything online while using a public WiFi network; it might not be secure.
Don't make a purchase where a website or caller seek payment by wire transfer, gift card, or prepaid card.
Fake charities
Thirty percent of giving to non-profits is done from #GivingTuesday through New Year's Eve. With the generous spirit this time of year, make sure your donation goes where you want it to, not in the hands of a scammer.
Do research the charity with the help of organizations like give.org, charitywatch.org, or charity navigator.com.
Do make contributions directly and pay via credit card or check.
Do only donate to known and trusted charities; legitimate charities don't solicit donations via money transfer or ask for gift cards.
Do beware organizations with copycat names similar to reputable charities.
Don't donate over the phone.
Don't give to crowdfunding sites (like GoFundMe) set up by someone you don't know.
QR Codes
QR codes are becoming popular. Anyone can create a QR code fast, free of charge and easily. The QR code is a link that can take you wherever the code's designer wants you to go. We have been trained to hover over a link in an email to see the true path, but with QR code, the location isn't provided until it's scanned. Cybercriminals can set up a malicious webpage that initiates download of a virus, all while you think you are on a legitimate site, leading you to enter your credentials and other sensitive information.
Do keep your personal devices updated with the latest software patches.
Do watch for tampering on physical QR codes; check if a different code sticker was pasted over the original one.
Shipping and delivery scams
With so many purchases being made online, the items usually delivered to doorsteps can be temping targets for porch pirates.
Do request that the delivery company obtain a signature to complete the delivery.
Do have your package delivered to your workplace, or a trusted friend or neighbor, if you can't be home during the day.
Another scam involves an email claiming there's a problem with delivery or a fake "missed delivery" tag.
Do keep track of online purchases and expected deliveries; this makes it difficult for scammers to fool with the claim of a fake package delivery.
Before you call the number on the mailbox notice, check it for web address or tracking number. If it is legitimate, you should be able to research on the delivery service's website.
If you receive an email indicating there's a problem with a delivery from a retailer, go to the website instead of clicking on the link, and log into your account if you have one.
Coronavirus scams
Scams are spreading fast and fraudsters are using the full range of scamming approaches: phishing emails and texts, bogus social media posts, robocalls, imposter schemes and more. Beware messages promising COVID-19 cures or stimulus payments.
Do learn to tell the difference between a scammer and real contract tracer; legitimate tracers need health information, not money or personal financial information.
Do be careful of ads for test kits. Most of the test kits advertised have not been approved by the FDA and aren't accurate.
Do watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or WHO. Don't click on any links, but instead go to their legitimate website for the latest information. Use sites like coronavirus.gov to get the most current news.
Don't respond to texts, calls, or emails about checks from the government.
Avoid fraud year-round
— Monitor your credit card and bank accounts closely.
— Set up email or text alerts with your credit card company to alert you of any purchases.
— Never give your financial or personal information over the phone to someone that initiated the call.
— Use a secure browser when shopping; never shop on public WiFi.
— Use unique passwords.
— Always be wary of deals that seem "too good to be true," because they probably are.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
