Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.