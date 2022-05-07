SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Understanding Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia

Memory loss, Alzheimer's, dementia. We hear these words used a lot, usually with no explanation of what they actually mean. Sometimes the words alone can be confusing and a bit frightening, especially as we get older.
Currently, nearly 400,000 New Yorkers are living with Alzheimer's disease, and more than 1 million family and friends are providing care. Caregivers for people with Alzheimer's or dementia often face special challenges. Whether you provide daily caregiving, participate in decision making, or simply care about a person with the disease, resources are available.
Do you know someone dealing with Alzheimer's or dementia? A free public presentation, "Understanding Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia," is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 17 at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. The program is presented by the Alzheimer's Association. For more information or to reserve your seat, please call 716-433-1886.
If you answer yes to any of the following questions, you may want to consider attending:
Is your loved one forgetful?
Do they have trouble concentrating?
Do they have trouble performing familiar tasks?
Are familiar words or names difficult to recall during conversations?
Does your loved one sometimes forget where they were going? Do they become lost when walking or driving?
Do you notice your loved one misplacing things more often?
Does your loved one repeat questions or say the same thing over and over again?
Do you notice changes in your loved one's mood, behavior, personality or desire to do things?
"Understanding Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia" will give an easy-to-understand description of diseases that cause cognitive damage, risk factors, warning signs and what to expect if you or a loved one are dealing with a diagnosis. You will better understand what is normal versus atypical aging, the potential impact on everyday activities, and how decision making and independence can be affected.
In addition, "Effective Communication Strategies for Dementia Caregivers" will be presented on June 21. Watch for more information about this next month.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
