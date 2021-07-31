SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Voice and swallowing difficulties

Voice and swallowing difficulties aren't a normal part of aging, but many seniors with these conditions don't receive treatment, even though they may suffer serious quality-of-life issues such as anxiety, depression and social withdrawal, say Duke University Medical Center researchers.
They surveyed 248 octogenarians and found that almost 20% reported hoarseness, weakness or loss of voice, and 14% had difficulty swallowing. The Duke team also found that 77.6 % of those with hoarseness and 79.4% of those with difficulty swallowing had not sought treatment, even though 55.9% of them expressed interest in getting help. Half of those surveyed weren't aware there are treatments available.
As we age, our voices change. The most dramatic voice changes are those during childhood and adolescence. The larynx (voice box) and vocal cord tissues do not fully mature until late teenage years. Hormone-related changes during adolescence are particularly noticeable among boys. The rapid changes in the size and character of the larynx cause characteristic pitch breaks and voice "cracking" during puberty.
After several decades of relatively stable voice, noticeable change can occur in the later years of life. As our bodies age, we lose muscle mass, our mucous membranes thin and become more dry, and we lose some of the fine coordination that we had in younger years. It is no surprise that these changes occur in the larynx as well, and this leads to changes in our voice. A wide range of problems can lead to changes in your voice.
To determine if you have an unhealthy voice, ask yourself:
— Has your voice become hoarse or raspy?
— Does your throat often feel raw, achy, or strained?
— Does talking require more effort?
— Do you find yourself repeatedly clearing your throat?
— Do people regularly ask you if you have a cold when in fact you do not?
— Have you lost your ability to hit some high notes when singing?
Much of the time, hoarseness and vocal difficulties are not simply age-related changes. Any change that you notice in your voice should be a warning sign that something may be wrong. See your ear, nose, throat doctor. Almost all voice problems are highly treatable.
Commonly reported voice changes as we age include: higher pitch voice in men and lower pitch voice in women; reduced volume and projection of the voice ("thin" voice); reduced vocal endurance; difficulty being heard in noisy situations; and tremor or shakiness in the voice.
Most of us want to maintain our youthful fitness and the same holds true for the voice. Maintaining excellent overall body fitness will help keep your voice healthy. Keep vocally fit as well; in many cases the more active you stay vocally, the stronger your voice will be.
Voice changes sometimes follow an upper respiratory infection lasting up to two weeks. Typically the upper respiratory infection or cold causes swelling of the vocal cords and changes their vibration, resulting in an abnormal voice. Reduced voice use (voice rest) typically improves the voice after an upper respiratory infection, cold or bronchitis. If voice does not return to its normal characteristics and capabilities within two to four weeks after a cold, a medical evaluation by an ear, nose and throat specialist is recommended.
A throat examination after a change in the voice lasting longer than one month is especially important for smokers. (Note: A change in voice is one of the first and most important symptoms of throat cancer. Early detection significantly increases the effectiveness of treatment.)
If you are experiencing voice problems or swallowing problems, please talk to your health care provider.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
