SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Volunteering does everybody good

This April marks the 46th anniversary of National Volunteer Appreciation Month. It's an opportunity to celebrate the impact of volunteer services and the power of volunteers — and to recognize and thank volunteers who lend their time, talent and support.
Studies show that giving back through volunteering can have numerous health benefits. The Corporation for National and Community Service released a report on the health benefits of volunteering that showed: "States with higher volunteer rates also have better health and ... there is a significant statistical relationship between states with higher volunteer rates and lower incidents of mortality and heart disease."
Numerous scientific studies show that volunteering can result in significant mental and physical health benefits. Helping can bring on a rush of euphoria, followed by a longer period of calm, often called a "helper's high" that releases the body's natural painkiller, endorphins, thus reversing feelings of depression, hostility and stress. Reducing stress can have such health benefits as reducing obesity, sleeplessness, acid stomach, backache, headache and more, according to the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation.
Here are a few more happy observations about volunteerism:
— The greater the frequency of volunteering, the greater the health benefits.
— Personal contact with the people being helped is important.
— "Helper's high" results most from helping people we don't know.
— Regular club attendance, volunteering, entertaining or group attendance is the "happiness equivalent" of getting a college degree or more than doubling your income.
Trends in volunteering show: nationally, 109 million people volunteer; corporate volunteering is up, as 81% of companies surveyed connect volunteering to their overall business strategies; and 28 million senior volunteers give approximately 5 billion hours of time annually, which is a value of $71.2 billion to non-profit organizations and causes in the United States. In a recent volunteerism survey, 44% of American adults volunteered their time in some way with an organization.
Traditionally, women are more likely to volunteer than men. Today's volunteers are aware of the value of their contributions and they are selective about where they invest their time and energy.
People volunteer for various reasons, some of which are more obvious than others. The tradition has long been that volunteering is a form of charity and the best volunteering does involve the desire to help others. It is OK to want to benefit yourself from volunteering, too.
To find the right opportunity for you, select an organization that supports issues that matter to you. What type of things are you good at and like to do? What time do you have available? Volunteer opportunities are available whether you have one day to donate or are looking for ongoing regularly scheduled assignments. Choose situations to work with a group of people if that is what you are comfortable with. Opportunities are also available if you prefer to work independently. It is important to volunteer with an organization which can match what you are looking for from your volunteer experience. If you are looking for a "helper's high" or just want to help, make time to volunteer.
To everyone who already gives of your time so generously, thank you on behalf of all non-profit organizations! Keep up the good work, you are so needed.
For those of you who are thinking about volunteering, The Dale Association is currently in need of volunteers. Opportunities are open all year long. Currently volunteers are needed to: staff Friday night BINGO (typically one evening per month, with flexible scheduling); be drivers (a one- to two-hour commitment for short, local routes using a Dale van); assist the Memory Minders program (a social program for individuals with early onset dementia, held on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.); make phone calls for the CARE telephone reassurance program; and assist preparation of monthly mailings.
Lockport Senior Centre Director Gretchen Doty says, "Volunteers are the heart of our agency. They have so much to offer; I continually learn and grow from their personal experiences and the knowledge they are willing to share. I love our volunteers!"
Anybody who is interested in volunteering is encouraged to contact Gretchen at 716-433-1886, extension 103, or Gretchen.doty@daleassociation.com.
Doing good comes in many forms, and we recognize and celebrate them all.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
