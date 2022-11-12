The weather is getting colder and the days are getting shorter. Conditions like this drive us indoors. And, let’s face it, the upcoming holiday season can be overwhelming, not to mention the effect a pandemic has had on most of us. With the change in weather, this can also be a time when people reach an emotional low. Did you know that approximately 25% of the people in the United States report a case of the “blahs” this time of year?
If you are feeling down, you are not alone. Many people feel their mood shrinking this time of year, for lots of different reasons.
Here are some suggestions to avoid the blahs.
— Eat healthy and exercise. Make sure you get a variety of fruits and vegetables, eat healthy portions, and exercise. Physical and psychological wellbeing are connected. When your body feels good, so does your mind. Physical exercise releases the “happy hormones.”
— Get your sunshine and Vitamin D. New research shows that sufficient amounts of vitamin D reduce the chances of developing depression. Our bodies need sunlight to generate vitamin D. Take a walk and spend some time in the sun; take advantage of every sunny day.
— Laugh. This sounds simple and it is. Laughter is good for you. Watch a funny movie, be with people who make you laugh, and find the humor in things.
— Try gratitude. Genuinely try to feel grateful; it can bring more meaning and purpose to your life. Looking at the bright side and feeling appreciation for the little things are great ways to feel better. Remember to say “thank you” for all the little things in your life today.
— Smile. Research shows that if we force ourselves to smile, after a while we do start feeling better. And, it will work both ways. Smiling at somebody may just brighten their day, and receiving a smile may brighten your day. So, smile today!
— Wear bright colors. You’ll be surprised how it can lift your mood.
— Listen to music. Upbeat music can be uplifting as well.
— Socialization. The benefits of being with other people are well documented and I often write about why socialization is so important. Those who interact with others tend to be healthier, both physically and mentally, than those who become socially isolated. Happiness is getting out and being with people, and that’s why I recommend it.
And the Dale Association is a great place to start. If you are reading this, please make The Dale a part of your wellness. We understand the importance of overall health and well-being to the strength of our community. Activity is beneficial for health of people of all ages. It can increase longevity, lower the risk of developing chronic diseases, helps to maintain individual living and enhances the overall quality of life.
Some of the upcoming activities at The Dale (that I’m hoping you will think about participating in) include:
Chair Exercise, a class is designed for people of all abilities and limitations. Participants gain strength, balance, endurance and camaraderie. Join us on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. ($3).
Cribbage is offered on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for a fun game with a friendly and congenial group. If you have not played before or need a refresher, stop in and observe a couple of games ($6).
Dominos. New players are welcome, no experience necessary. Players meet on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. (free).
Social Sewers. If you like to sew, this group is for you. Many of the items that are made — walker bags, adult clothing protectors, pet beds and more — are donated to organizations in need. Social Sewers meet on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. (free).
Scrabble. This is the original version of words with friends. Games begin at 1 p.m. Thursdays (free).
Needlers. Meet other needle workers and learn from one another. Needlers come together on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. (free).
Quilters. The quilting group meets on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Whether you are an experienced quilter or just starting out, you’ll be welcomed ($2 plus supplies).
Cards. Join us for a one-day Euchre tournament at 1 p.m. Nov. 30; pre-registration is required by Nov. 18. No partners needed, this is an individual tournament where you will keep a running score and rotate tables and partners after you have dealt twice. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. There are cash prizes for winners. Bring your friends! ($20).
Card games are also played on a regular rotation each Thursday at 1 p.m. Games rotate between Pinochle, Euchre and Bid Pitch. Whether you are a beginner or seasoned player, have a great time playing cards, sharing memories, and getting to know each other (free).
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Mondays. Bring your sneakers, everything else is provided. All are welcome.
Travel Club meetings are back. Join us to discuss upcoming trips at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 28. Trip ideas for 2023 will also be discussed.
BINGO is on every first and third Friday of the month. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games start at 7.
