The prospect of Alzheimer's or another dementia disease is one of the most frightening that people encounter as they and their loved ones age. It is, after all, the loss of one's memories, one's sense of self and, ultimately, one's ability to function on any self-sufficient level.
If you are watching the disease take its toll on a parent or spouse, particularly if you have taken on the role of even part-time caregiver, the immediate concern is to keep them safe and stave off the inevitable for as long as possible. As the daily reality unfolds, it is often compounded by the fear that a similar fate may be in store for us.
Forecasters tell us that the number of people afflicted with Alzheimer's disease will increase exponentially in the coming years, with some estimates topping 10 million among the aging U.S. baby boomer population alone.
The reality is that treatment and care for people with dementia is destined to be a long-term care challenge for the coming decades.
At the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function (IMNF), technology is playing a key part in helping people with Alzheimer's disease reconnect to their memories and their loved ones, if only for immediate periods of time. They call it the "Well-Tuned" program and its impact has been extraordinary.
The technology used is the iPod, which can be loaded with music that is emotionally significant to the individual with Alzheimer's disease. The music may spur memories thought long gone, or stimulate recognition of a loved one that moments earlier was no more than a blank face. It may also help a person with Alzheimer's disease function and transition throughout the day, from energizing them during their waking hours to helping them wind down as bedtime approaches.
The iPod music play list is customized, changing from person to person based on their experiences, cultural backgrounds and frame of reference. As with lovers who grow sentimental when "their song" is played on the radio, the right music stimulates the personal associations that it is connected with, sparking memory and renewed "presence."
When the person afflicted with Alzheimer's disease is non-verbal or can no longer communicate, family members and friends are engaged to help assemble the music soundtrack.
The clinical reasons that this type of therapeutic music works have to do with the emotional connection to music made throughout our life. It also has to do with areas of the brain that are involved in emotion, association and long-term memory processes that are stimulated by personally important music. Key musical selections that are linked to emotional and personal memories can unlock memories and associations that had seemed lost forever.
The Well-Tuned musical selections also enhance the therapeutic value of other treatments. One musical menu might create stimuli to make it easier to participate in an exercise program, while another more "transitional" selection of songs is designed to keep the patient mobile over the course of the day. Still another program works to relax patients whose medications might make them hyperactive or agitated.
Why Alzheimer's disease is on the upswing will no doubt be sorted out by science and scientists in the years to come. Until then, being given an opportunity to reconnect with memories through music provides a glimpse of hope.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
