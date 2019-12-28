SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: 'Wellness' is physical and so much more

Wellness means different things to different people. The focus of wellness tends to be on physical health, but it is that and so much more. The most important element of improving the health of adults is to promote participation in wellness activities.
With the start of a new year, here are some activities and seminars coming up at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport, that help adults be well.
Chair exercise class is designed for people of all abilities and those with mobility limitations or arthritis. Participants gain strength, balance, endurance and camaraderie. The class is now being offered an additional day each week, by popular demand. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays it starts at 10:30 a.m. To enroll, please call 433-1886. New people are welcome to join at any time.
Daytime yoga: This relaxed, open class is offered on Mondays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on an ongoing basis for all ages and all levels of experience; beginners to advanced are welcome. Yoga has been shown in research to help people with a multitude of health problems, including relieving back pain and lowering stress; it may even lead to lower blood pressure. New people are always welcome.
Pickleball: This is a paddle sport created for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy to learn. It is a fun sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is played indoors on a badminton-sized court and slightly modified tennis net with a paddle and plastic ball with holes. Join in on the fun and learn the game on Mondays at 1 p.m. Wear comfortable clothes and sneakers.
Additionally, some educational sessions are planned that you may want to attend to support your wellness goals in the new year.
Beating the Winter Blues is being offered at 10 a.m. Monday, January 27. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a recurrent type of depression. Caused by a decrease in sunlight, it typically begins in the fall and continues through the winter months. Seasonal Affective Disorder affects approximately 5% of the population and is more prevalent in women and people who live further from the equator. During this seminar, you will learn: what is Seasonal Affective Disorder? How do I know if I have it? What can you do to beat the winter blues?
I hope you will consider attending this free presentation to learn important information for yourself or somebody you care about. Jennifer Johnson, health promotion coordinator at BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, is the presenter. Please call 433-1886 to reserve your seat.
Heart Healthy Living — The Beat Goes On is being offered at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24th. Coronary Heart Disease is the most common form of heart disease and the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women. Your best defense against Coronary Heart Disease and other cardiovascular problems, including stroke, is within your control. Find out what you can do to reduce your risk for heart disease. You will learn: what causes heart disease; your controllable and uncontrollable risks for Coronary Heart Disease; and lifestyle choices for a healthy heart.
Jennifer Johnson is also the presenter for this important topic. Please call 433-1886 to reserve your seat. Admission to the workshop is free.
Nutrition Counseling: Sandy Harmon, RN, nutrition counselor, is available the first Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. You can sign up for a half-hour complimentary evaluation. Learn the fundamentals of good nutrition to set and accomplish your personal goals to look good, meet your medical needs and feel healthy. Set goals to improve your health, wellness and happiness. In addition, Sandy is willing to help you meet your weight loss goals. Call 263-3021 to set up your appointment for the free consultation.
Diabetes Self-Management: The Niagara County Department of Health in conjunction with the Niagara County Office for the Aging presents six Diabetes Management sessions in which you learn to manage diabetes, get more out of your doctor visits, prevent complications and lower your A1C. Classes begin February 28th; they're held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday for six weeks. Please call 433-1886 to sign up.
I hope you will consider joining us for one or all of the above. If you have identified some wellness goals, are looking to make small steps towards feeling better, or want to jump all the way in, The Dale Association is an easy and safe way to start. Happy New Year!
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
