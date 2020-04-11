SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: What makes a good caregiver

What does it mean to be a caregiver? It means you are helping by providing care for another individual who is chronically ill, disabled, or aged. Often, caregivers find themselves in the role without training or support. It can happen suddenly as a result of an accident or illness, or it may happen gradually with driving your loved one to get groceries or going to the doctor. Later, you find yourself helping more and more, often realizing that the one you are caring for is dependent on you, sometimes in small ways and sometimes in significant ways.
Caregivers are all around us. What makes a great caregiver stand out from the rest of the crowd? Those who have experienced a great caregiver share some of the traits they love in their caregiver. Great caregivers (http://www.ehow.com/how_5040615_good-caregiver.html) are those who naturally have an urge to help others. Often times they are people who have always placed a priority on helping other people. They have empathy and compassion.
It is essential that a caregiver feel the desire to want to help. By showing both empathy and compassion, caregivers let the person they are caring for know that they care about the person and want to do what they can to help them.
Great caregivers have patience. When you work with someone who needs your care, patience and understanding are critical. It may help you to put yourself in the other person's shoes and try to understand what it is like for them to have to ask for help.
And, great caregivers are trustworthy. Most people who need a caregiver are in a vulnerable position. A great caregiver is someone who can be trusted to keep their loved one's information confidential.
Becoming a good caregiver isn't something that will necessary happen immediately, but if you work at it and truly care about the person you taking care of, becoming a great caregiver is possible.
Below are some strategies to live a balanced life, juggling work, commitment to children and grandchildren, and an ill spouse. Already stressed to the max, adding compassionate caregiving demands an incredibly difficult balancing act. These coping strategies may help.
Be clear about today's reality. Don't imagine things are worse than they are. Enjoy the good parts of today and don't let worries for tomorrow take over your emotions and thoughts.
Talk honestly to family and friends. Honest, frequent communication with close family and friends from the start of diagnosis is much easier than trying to play catch up later.
Expect and prepare for tough talks. Family and friends process the news about a serious illness at their own pace. They will not accept the reality of the illness on a schedule that meshes with yours. This means that sometimes family and friends will not understand the tension of your caregiving lifestyle, especially at first. This requires a difficult conversation about what the illness is, how it will be treated, and what kinds of side effects will be expected from the treatment and the disease itself.
Learn the medical lingo. It will help you as a caregiver and a medical advocate to learn the lingo surrounding your loved one's illness. The internet is a helpful resource, but you need to learn what websites can be trusted. Even with a trusted website, don't believe everything you read. Not all information will pertain to your loved one's situation and you can worry yourself into a frenzy over some information you have read. Ask questions of the doctors and nurses. Check the accuracy of your information if you are at all troubled or in doubt.
Know that, during treatment, pain or pain medication might do some talking. Be aware that pain, stress and pain medications will release the patient from their social "filter" and they can, and probably will, say some interesting and difficult things at times. Actually, caregivers do this, too, as stress lifts our social filters at unexpected times. Forgive yourself as well when this happens. Listen and be compassionate as best you can. Children and teenagers will need help understanding the changes in their loved one's personality.
Control what you can control. Lots of articles about stress management advise letting go of control. However, I have found that being in control in some areas helps to greatly reduce stress. For example:
— Get help with your housework or yard work, paid or unpaid. Help with the household chores or yard work can help make your home a sanctuary.
— Prepare meals in advance and freeze them.
— Keep bills and insurance paperwork organized so there are fewer financial surprises. Make necessary phone calls to insurance companies, and pay bills, or call to arrange payments on time.
— Do three things every evening before going to bed — laundry, dishes and take out the garbage. The morning will be much more of a gift.
You may find other things that give you a sense of control and therefore help reduce stress.
Let go of what you cannot control. Easier said than done, but important for keeping stress to a minimum.
Nest. Everyone, especially people who are recovering from illness or injury and their caregiver, needs a comfy chair — a place to relax and rejuvenate. Make a comfortable nest for your loved one and for yourself by adding afghans, pillows, fresh flowers, candles, books and great music to your comfy chair area. This is important to do both at your home and at the hospital should there be an extended stay there.
Make comfort food. Think about what your patient is hungry for, and then consider the details: digestibility, comfort, correct textures, temperatures and presentation.
Enjoy life today. Remember, your loved one is a person with interests, not just a patient. And, as a caregiver, you are a person with interests, not just a patient's caregiver.
Take good care of yourself. Eat good food, exercise, rest well and learn to say no to outside demands.
Release yourself from expectations for perfection. As humans, we all experience finitude when we do not have infinite energy, wisdom or capabilities to manage our lives. This is normal. Get through each day best you can, and don't dwell on mistakes.
I hope these strategies work to help you both in your caregiving work and in reducing stress that can come with caregiving.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.