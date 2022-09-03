Despite the fact that sepsis causes an estimated 350,000 deaths in the United States each year, fewer than half of all Americans have ever heard the term “sepsis,” according to Sepsis Alliance. Sepsis is a serious illness that can develop when the body’s normal reaction to infection goes awry and can quickly become life-threatening.
Sepsis can and does affect people of all ages. The very young (infants) and those who have a chronic health problem or a compromised immune system are at higher risk of developing sepsis.
People who are aging, over 65 years old, particularly those who have health issues, are even more susceptible to sepsis, and it can be devastating. Older severe sepsis survivors are more than three times more likely to see a decline in cognitive (mental) abilities that can make it impossible for them to return to their previous living arrangements. This often results in admission to a long-term healthcare facility. As well, the risk of dying from severe sepsis or septic shock rises as you get older.
Researchers believe that as we go through the aging process, our immune system becomes less effective at fighting infections. This results in older people contracting more infections and they are more severe. Every infection we get means we have a risk of developing sepsis. As well, as people age, they may develop chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, COPD, kidney disease, or heart failure.
Any type of infection can cause sepsis, from the flu to an infected bug bite, but the most common infections that trigger sepsis among older people are respiratory, such as pneumonia, or genitourinary, such as a urinary tract infection (UTI). Infections can occur in the mouth due to abscesses or other injuries — and in skin sores, either from a simple tear because the skin is dry or fragile, or from pressure that results from sitting in a wheelchair or lying in bed. In 2020, COVID-19 emerged as another strong risk factor for sepsis among older adults. There are many ways an infection can take hold.
Every cut, scrape or break in the skin — including surgical incisions — can allow bacteria to enter your body that could cause an infection. For this reason, infection prevention begins with ensuring that all wounds are cleaned as quickly as possible and and kept clean as they heal. Monitoring wounds for signs of an infection is critical.
It’s not always easy to spot infections among people who are aging. For example, symptoms of a UTI usually include the need to urinate frequently, a sense of urgency, not feeling as if you’ve emptied your bladder completely, burning or pain while urinating, and cloudy and foul-smelling urine, but for many seniors, a change in mental status is the first sign of a UTI. They become confused or disoriented. So, the infection could be present for quite a while before anyone notices. The same could happen with other infections, like pneumonia.
Since infections might not be obvious, if an older person becomes confused or behaves in an unusual manner, or if confusion or disorientation worsens, this could be a sign of an infection.
Adults aged 65 years and older are 13 times more likely to be hospitalized with sepsis than adults younger than 65, and 63% of adults 60 years and older admitted to the ICU present with sepsis upon admission. Repeat episodes of sepsis, and multiple hospitalizations, are not uncommon. There are 20,000 new cases of moderate to severe cognitive impairment each year among the elderly, specifically caused by sepsis.
The signs of sepsis are generally the same among all adults regardless of age: Fever (above 101.3 degrees F) or lower than normal body temperature (below 95 degrees F); rapid heart rate (above 90 beats per minute); rapid breathing (above 20 breaths per minute); shaking; and confusion.
Sepsis can become severe sepsis quickly, so getting help and treatment as quickly as possible is vital. Treatment is with IV fluids and antibiotics, and other medications, such as those to raise blood pressure, may be needed.
Many sepsis survivors have said that when they were ill, it was the worst they ever felt. It was the worst sore throat, worst abdominal pain, or they felt that they were going to die.
Sepsis Alliance designated September as Sepsis Awareness Month in 2011, with the goal of helping to save lives by raising awareness of the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals. I hope you find this information helpful.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
