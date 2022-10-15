Today’s topic is a subject I hope you never need to know about, but it is hard to ignore its importance. The mass shooting in Buffalo this past May has made the term “active shooter” too familiar to all of us.
An active shooter is an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a confined and populated area. In most cases, active shooters use firearms and there is no pattern to their selection of victims. This is the agreed-upon definition by government, including the White House, U.S. Department of Justice, FBI, Homeland Security and FEMA.
Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. Most incidents occur at locations in which the killers find few impediments. Locations are usually soft targets, meaning they carry limited security measures to protect members of the public. Typically, the immediate deployment of law enforcement is required to stop the shooting and mitigate harm to victims. When law enforcement arrives on the scene, individuals must be prepared, mentally and physically, to deal with a threatening situation.
If you hear shots fired, or you witness an armed person shooting or threatening people, immediately choose the best way to protect your life. Very quickly, make your best determination of what is occurring and which of the options — RUN, HIDE or FIGHT — provide the greatest degree of security.
RUN: Evacuate if possible. If there is a considerable distance between you and the gunfire / the armed person, quickly move away from the sound of the gunfire. If the gunfire / armed person is in your building and it is safe to do so, run out of the building and move far away until you are in a secure place to hide. Leave your belongings behind. Take others with you, but do not stay behind because others will not go. Keep your hands visible to law enforcement.
And, call 911 when it is safe to do so. Do not assume that someone else has reported the incident. The information that you are able to provide law enforcement may be crucial, such as number of shooters, description, number and type(s) of weapons and location of the shooter.
HIDE: Hide silently in as safe a place as possible. If the shooter is in close proximity and you cannot evacuate safely, hide in an area out of the armed person’s view. Lock doors and barricade them with furniture if possible. Turn off lights. Silence phones and turn off other electronics. Close windows, shades and blinds, and avoid being seen from outside the room if possible.
If you are outdoors and cannot run safely, find a place to hide that will provide protection from gunfire such as a brick wall, large trees or buildings.
FIGHT: As a last resort, attempt to disrupt or incapacitate the shooter. If you can not evacuate or hide safely, and only when your life is in imminent danger, take action. Act with physical aggression toward the shooter. Use items in your area, such as a fire extinguisher or chairs. Throw items at the shooter if possible. And, again, call 911 when it is safe to do so.
• • •
Have you ever wondered what you are supposed to do or what you would do in case of an active shooter situation? Come and learn more from Niagara County Sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Grapes about “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” next Thursday at 10 a.m. at The Dale Association, 33 Ontario St., Lockport. This is a free community presentation and all are welcome. Please call 716-433-1886 to reserve your seat.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 716-433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.