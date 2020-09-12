SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: When to 'surrender the wheel'

Almost all adults with a driver's license remember their first trip alone in the car, feeling free and independent. Those same emotions complicate the decision faced daily by many older Americans: whether to keep driving or give up their car.
Perhaps you already know some driving situations that are hard and for many older drivers, these are the first signs that driving is becoming a problem: driving at night, driving on interstate highways, driving in rush hour traffic, or driving in bad weather. As we grow older, we do not automatically turn into bad drivers. Some remain good drivers. Others have changes in their ability to handle a car safely.
As a group, older drivers are some of the country's safest drivers. Fewer speed or drive after drinking alcohol than at any other age. However, compared to young and middle-aged adults, people over 70 are more likely to be involved in a crash while driving. While driving, older drivers are most at risk while yielding right of way, turning, especially left turns, lane changing, passing and using expressway ramps. Pay extra attention at those times.
Most of the advice for older drivers is helpful for all drivers. Plan your trips ahead of time, stick to streets you know, don't drive under stress, keep distractions such as the radio or talking to a minimum, leave a big space between your car and the one in front of you, and don't drive when you are tired.
What if you are doing all you can to be a safe driver and still wonder if you should stop driving? This is a difficult decision. For families, friends and caregivers, what to do about any aging loved one who is at risk driving can be both perplexing and paralyzing. What to do about an older family member who is no longer driving safely is an emerging problem for a growing number of families. Often the family wants to help but is unable to address the problem.
A survey was recently conducted as part of the Older Driver Family Assistance Project to learn about the problems and needs of families with an unsafe older driver. The survey was part of an overall effort to help families and caregivers address an unsafe driving situation.
Most respondents to the survey reported their first indications of a safety problem came from watching the driver, damage to the car, comments from passengers or an accident. More than 70% had been concerned for a year or more. The safety problems most identified were slow reactions, slow driving, and inattention to road hazards or other road users.
Driving safety concerns may exist if you observe any of the following conditions: Doesn't obey stop signs, traffic lights or yield right of way; drives too slowly, usually well below speed limit; gets lost routinely; drives aggressively; stops inappropriately; doesn't pay attention to other vehicles, bicyclists or pedestrians; doesn't stay in lane when driving straight or turning; has been involved in multiple fender benders; gets honked at often; passengers repeatedly comment about close calls, near misses, driver not seeing other vehicles or unsafe driving.
Of the drivers at risk, more than 75% had some kind of physical/medical condition, such as a vision problem, a hearing problem or restricted movement that impairs ability to drive safely. Problems with daily living activities, such as taking care of the household and/or themselves, were other common characteristics that indicated a driving risk.
If these indicators sound familiar, you are not alone. Despite having serious concerns for the driver's safety, it is often difficult to intervene. The consequences must be measured against letting an at risk driver remain on the road. First start by discussing the situation. It may be helpful to ask others for help, too. Solicit support from other family members, friends, clergy, physician, attorney or a professional driving instructor. Accident prevention programs such as AARP's 55 Alive are specifically tailored to older drivers, and are worth considering. Also, providing alternative transportation may be a necessary final step.
Surrendering the wheel is a significant event for anyone in an automobile dependent society like ours. Older people have much to gain if driving skills can be maintained or enhanced.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
