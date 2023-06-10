As I write this, an Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect in our area. The level of fine particles is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the wildfires burning in Quebec. Precautions are important for older adults and others who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants.
Air quality affects how you live and breathe. Like the weather, it can change from day to day or even hour to hour. Airborne particles, the main ingredient of haze, smoke and airborne dust present serious air quality problems and can cause a number of serious health problems. The size of the particles is directly linked to their potential for causing health problems. Small particles pose the greatest problems because they can get into your lungs and may even get into your blood stream. Exposure to such particles can affect both your lungs and your heart. Larger particles can irritate your eyes, nose and throat.
People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children are considered at greatest risk from particles. People with heart or lung diseases are at increased risk because particles can aggravate these diseases. Older adults are at increased risk, possibly because they have undiagnosed heart or lung disease or diabetes. Many studies show that when particle levels are high, older adults are more likely to be hospitalized.
The New York State Department of Health recommends that New Yorkers limit strenuous outdoor activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. Exposure to fine particulate matter can cause short-term health effects such as irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. If you have lung disease, you may not be able to breathe as deeply or vigorously as normal and you may experience coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, shortness of breath, and unusual fatigue. If you have an of these symptoms, reduce your exposure to particles and follow your doctor’s advice. Contact your doctor if symptoms persist or worsen.
Your chances of being affected by particles increase the more strenuous the activity and the longer you are active outdoors. When outdoor levels are elevated, going indoors may reduce exposure.
Some ways to reduce exposure are to minimize outdoor and indoor sources and avoid strenuous activities in areas where fine particle concentrations are high.
The fires in Quebec were predicted to last for a few more days. Even when they end, there are other sources of particles that may affect the air quality. If you would like to be notified when air quality reaches a level of your choice, sign up at enviroflash.info. You can also call the Air Quality Index hotline for more information at 1-(800)535-1345.
Take care and be well.
