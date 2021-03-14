Springtime in the Country scheduled for May

Springtime in the Country Artisan Market, the popular handcrafted marketplace held annually at the Fairgrounds in Hamburg, is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
“It did not seem realistic to plan for the event for the end of March, so we made the decision to pivot to a later date,” said Dan Kaczynski of Premier Promotions of WNY, organizers of the event. The artisan market brings together over 200 small business artisans from across the country for a three-day shopping experience featuring only handcrafted items. Unfortunately, according to Kaczynski, the vast majority of these artisans have been unable to participate in any events due to the pandemic and therefore have been largely without income.
While much of the event is still in the planning stages, organizers expect some changes. Springtime in the Country will utilize outdoor spaces to maximize social distancing and also to create a festival atmosphere.
“We are very aware of the safety and well being of the artisans and patrons and our planning and organization of the event will reflect that,” added Kaczynski.
For more than 36 years, Premier Promotions has produced high-quality, extremely successful artisan events including Springtime in the Country, Springtime in the Country Rochester, Christmas in the Country, Christmas in the Country Rochester, and Yuletide in the Country. The events are consistently ranked among the Top 100 artisan shows in America by Sunshine Artist magazine. These events have helped raise more than $2 million for Western New York charities.
For more information, please visit wnypremierpromotions.com or follow the event on Facebook for frequent updates.
