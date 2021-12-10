Starry Night Cafe reopens at the NACC

NIAGARA FALLS — The Big Dipper sandwich is the one Chef Joe Zarrillo thinks shines brightest at his newly reopened Starry Night Cafe.
It’s the star of his cafe menu inside the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue and Portage Road.
The chef does something special when he grills the Italian bread, adding a sprinkling of grated Parmesian cheese to the butter spread on the outside of the grilled bread, which allows the bread to carry its own weight against the Cabernet-braised chunks of tender beef, dressed with house-made horseradish aioili, white cheddar, and grilled onions, served with dipping aus ju.
The $13 sandwich has competition from other menu items and specials including one recent day, a tomato-braised pork melt with garlic aioli and provolone cheese between slices of that savory grilled, Parmesan-crusted bread.
“His cooking is art,” said NACC spokesperson Kelly Lang Buckly, while enjoying lunch recently at the first floor cafe.
Hers is an appropriate assessment because there is art everywhere at the NACC, a community art center with an ever-changing constellation of art including several community theaters, art galleries, museums and affordable studio spaces.
The cafe is named named in honor of a famous painting, “The Starry Night,” by Dutch Impressionist VIncent Van Gogh, and is decorated with art pieces paying tribute to that very popular work of art.
The cafe, which opened several years ago, eventually went dark when the NACC reduced access to the public during the pandemic. When The NACC fully reopened in November with the “Native Voices” gallery show, the Starry Night Cafe reopened for business.
A restyled gift shop shares space with the cafe, which features an upgraded kitchen that allows Zarrillo to get the food out faster than ever before. “Food’s flying out now. I’m happy to say that,” Zarrillo said.
New on the menu are Mexican selections, including authentic tacos and burritos, which the chef learned to create when he lived In Los Angeles.
Zarrillo, a bass guitarists, moved to California to pursue a music career when he was 19, but eventually started missing the flavors of his Niagara Falls home. He called his aunt for directions and the first thing he conquered at the stove was his grandmother’s sauce. His cooking career evolved from there, and he eventually worked as head chef for two high end California country clubs. His time in California also increased his love for authentic Mexican food.
“Living in California for as long as i did I picked up a lot of good Mexican food,” he said, adding that authentic Mexican food is “hard to find in downtown Niagara Falls.”
His slow roasted-pulled pork carnitas feature house-made salsa verde, pickled red onions on a corn tortilla or burrito shell, with ranchero-style beans and rice.
Mark and Diane Kraft of Lewiston are loyal customers. “We’re glad it’s back at the NACC,” Mark said while enjoying his Big Dipper. “When COVID shut the place down, Chef Joseph was doing his Keto meals for delivery and we’d drive by and line up in front on Portage Road and pick up our dinners, which were lovely also,” he said.
“We love Joe,” added his wife Diane, while dining on a “Half and Half” lunch of squash soup and a half chicken salad sandwich. “He’s a great guy and the food is fabulous,” Diane said.
The Starry Night Cafe will be open today when the NACC holds its annual members meeting and preview of two gallery exhibits celebrating artists of Western New York and their pets. The Main Gallery will host “The Artists and Friends Showcase,” and the newly named Kudela Gallery will host the Pet Pals exhibit, featuring the artists furry, feathered and gilled companions, who kept the artists company during the pandemic.
The NACC is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cafe is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new exhibits are open from Sunday to January 22. The artists reception, which is also open to the public, will be from from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, with catering from the Starry Night Cafe.
Michele DeLuca is a correspondant. She can be reached at micheledeluca2011@gmail.com.
