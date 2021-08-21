Staying safe at home

According to a recent study, 83% of adults want to stay in their current homes for the rest of their lives — where they are comfortable and secure and feel independent. Safety precautions become increasingly important in order to maintain a safe environment conducive to independent living.
Emergencies can happen anytime; how well prepared are you to respond or assist your family member in case an emergency happens? A few safety precautions now will help you remain safe later. Use the following checklist to help identify potential hazards. These problems, which are easy to overlook, are also relatively easy to fix.
Find and fix hazards
• Are extension cords in good condition?
• Is there adequate lighting at doorways?
• Do walkways and stairs allow for good footing?
• Is there a handrail or banister that runs the full length of the stairway?
• Are stairs and walkways free from clutter or obstacles?
• Do bathtub and shower floors have a non-skid mat or surface?
• Are throw rugs secure to resist slipping?
Help prevent fires
• Keep space heaters at least 3 feet from flammable surfaces.
• Turn the stove off when you leave the cooking area.
• Never smoke in bed or when you are drowsy.
• Install smoke detectors.
Personal safety/Convenience
• Store linen, towels, frequently used dishes and pans between waist and eye level to avoid reaching and bending which causes a lot of falls.
• Keep loose fitting clothing, towels or other flammable materials away from cooking area when using.
• Turn on a light switch without first having to walk through a dark room.
• Regulate hot water to prevent scalding.
Look at your home, or the home of a family member you are the informal caretaker of, as if for the first time - and do not take any unnecessary chances.
Maureen A. Wendt is president and CEO of The Dale Association, a non-profit organization that provides senior, mental health, in-home care, caregiver support services and enrichment activities for adults. For more information, call 433-1937 or visit www.daleassociation.com .
