Artpark’s third annual Strawberry Moon Festival celebrating indigenous cultures of Western New York through storytelling, music, dance, and arts and crafts takes place today.
Organizers say the festival celebrates the many contributions Native people made in the shaping of the region and the global stage. Built on the Two Row Wampum teachings that promote all Nations walk together in parallel, with respect, compassion, and understanding to cultivate an inclusive community for our shared future, this year’s festival will be filled with interactive workshops, activities, teachings and a Native vendor section and food trucks.
Kicking off the festival at noon will be a wide variety of free interactive programs located in Artpark’s lower park (South 4th St. entrance), including the Emerald Grove Stage and Artpark's Native American Peace Garden. These programs celebrate diverse and expressive Native American cultures through the arts, food sampling, story-telling, workshops, music presentations, a Native American Discovery Zone, wampum belt workshops and display, a workshop on native dance and drum teachings by Jordan Smith. The Smoke Dance competition has expanded this year with youth 13-17 division and adult divisions. Visitors can also discover unique gifts from more than 20 Native American artisans and food vendors. Admission to the afternoon activities is free.
At 6:30 p.m., Artpark’s Amphitheater will host a special concert headlined by Canada’s Blue Rodeo, plus Alaska’s Pamyua, and a tribute to the acclaimed Native American musician Joanne Shenandoah. Tickets for the Amphitheater concert are $20.
Admission to the afternoon activities — noon to 5 p.m. — in Artpark’s lower park is free.
