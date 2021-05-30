Strictly Hip teaming up with BPO for show

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra are teaming up with the Strictly Hip, Western New York’s top tribute band to The Tragically Hip, for a concert on July 18.
The Strictly Hip and the BPO have teamed up several times before to celebrate the legacy of the Tragically Hip, the legendary Canadian band that defined rock for a generation.
The special performance will take place at 6 p.m. at Batavia Downs. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday on bataviaconcerts.com. Tickets will range from $20 to $75.
Due to limited capacity, A limit of four tickets purchased per person will be enforced.
Batavia Downs will not require a negative Covid test, nor vaccination to enter the concert.
All pairs of seats in the VIP and Premium Sections will have chairs provided and be arranged as per CDC regulations. Those who purchase tickets in the lawn section are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or rent a chair for $5. Limited rental chairs are available.
