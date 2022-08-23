Medina may soon have a new designation as a dance spot, thanks to a local couple.
Swing dancing is a fad in big cities throughout the United States, and one that Phil and Julie Berry hope will soon be a regular attraction in Medina.
Julie Berry, owner-operator of The Author’s Note book store, and her husband Phil first encountered swing dancing while living in Los Angeles.
After relocating to Medina, the first thing Phil did was go online to search for places where swing dancing might be offered in the area.
Phil said he has loved swing dancing since the first time he saw someone doing the Lindy hop.
“I thought, that looks like great fun and I want to do it,” he said.
He found Swing Buffalo and Ballroom Revolution in Buffalo, then started thinking about a place big enough to have dances in Medina.
“The Lindy hop belongs here,” Phil said.
Then he met Heather Hungerford, whose husband Roger restored the Bent’s Opera House building, and when she asked Phil how they could better use the opera house for the community, he had an answer.
“She absolutely loved the idea and said, ‘Let’s make it happen,’” Phil said. “And here we are.”
Julie has been promoting the dance lessons at her store and on Facebook, where more than 100 people said they were interested. Jeff Baker with Swing Buffalo has also been promoting them.
Almost 50 people showed up at Bent’s for the first 45-minute dance lesson on Aug. 18, followed by another 30 who stopped in later just to dance.
“If you’ve never danced before, by 7:30 you’ll learn all you need to do a swing dance,” Phil said.
Phil recruited disc jockey Tommy Darlington from Buffalo and dance instructors Mike Moll and Leah Twomey.
“I want to make Medina a dance destination,” Phil declared.
The Berrys’ children also came along to dance. Adam, 22, said when his parents first asked him to go to a dance he said no.
“Then I finally said yes, and my brother David and I had fun,” he said. “I had a real good time. There were a lot of people there who were quite young — college age. I encountered two young people who were engaged and had met there two years ago. It’s a fun way to meet people. Swing dancing is a very social event because you have to dance with a partner. Young people who haven’t done it would really like it if they tried it.”
Ande Niedzwiecki from Seattle is visiting friends in Rochester and saw the dance advertised online. She said the dance studios in Rochester are still shut down due to Covid and she was looking for something to do, so she was happy to drive to Medina. She said a swing club in Rochester used to draw 50 to 60 dancers every week before Covid.
The swing dance class is the first public event at the opera house this year, Hungerford said.
The Berrys are planning to have swing dancing every third Thursday of the month. Tickets can be purchased at the Bent’s Opera House website or Facebook page, or at the door. The public is also invited to attend and just listen to the music if they don’t want to dance.
