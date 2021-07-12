Taste of Buffalo award winners announced

With fewer restaurants participating in this year's Taste of Buffalo, the lines were very long for the eateries on hand Saturday afternoon.  Here, hungry attendees wait their turn for Niagara Falls' Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles off in the distance. (Matt Winterhalter/staff)

The Taste of Buffalo has  announced the local restaurants named award winners in a variety of categories at the 38th annual festival this past weekend.

2021 Taste of Buffalo presented by Tops award winners include:

• Chair’s Choice (chosen by Amber Hartman, 2021 Taste of Buffalo Chair): Asiago-Asparagus Risotto by Carmine’s

People’s Choice Best Overall Item: Peach Habanero Pork Slider by BW's Barbecue

People’s Choice Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options:

• First Place: Lemony Fresh Bites by Cheesecake Guy

Second Place: Grilled Pineapple by BW's Barbecue

• Third Place: Chana Masala by India Gate

Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Overall Item: Short Rib Poutine by Local Kitchen and Beer Bar

• Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, Best Healthy Option: Cucumber Salad by Water Lily Café

