Taste of Buffalo looking to return to Niagara Square

Planning is underway to bring the Taste of Buffalo back downtown for an in-person festival on July 10 and 11, occupying a portion of its longtime home on Delaware Avenue and Niagara Square.
The Taste's Board of Directors say they are mindful that there may still be COVID-19 health restrictions in place throughout the spring and summer. The Taste remains committed, as always, to creating a safe and festive environment for guests to sample some of the best food that our Western New York restaurants have to offer.
The Taste is planning a one-year only, ticketed event with multiple sessions to be held over the weekend of July 10 and 11.
"The Taste of Buffalo has always existed to support our locally owned restaurants. After so many of them have endured unthinkable hardships during the pandemic, our mission is more important now than ever," said Taste of Buffalo 2021 Chair Amber Hartman. "We are working with our state and county officials to follow all safety guidelines that may be in place come this July. We hope this announcement gives our community something to look forward to this summer and sends a message to our local restaurants that better days are ahead."
Details on how and where to purchase session tickets will be forthcoming as the event date approaches.
For more information, visit tasteofbuffalo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.