The Taste of Buffalo has announced the 27 restaurants/food trucks and two wineries that will participate in this summer’s event.

They’re all veterans of past years. The 38th annual Taste will be held July 10 and 11 in downtown Buffalo.

Details on the cost of admission to this year’s festival and ticket details haven’t been released by organizers yet.

Admission fee, timed entry, vaccine checks among Taste of Buffalo changes The Taste of Buffalo has received all necessary approvals from local and state agencies to h…

The list of restaurants includes a mix of classic American and ethnic cuisines that represents the diverse food culture for which Western New York is known.

“The restaurants in this year’s Taste are some of Western New York’s favorites and we couldn’t be happier to be able to provide a venue for them to reunite with the public,” Taste Chairwoman Amber Hartman said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve all been together as a community and Buffalonians are ready and willing to throw a party that supports the local businesses that have gone through so much over the past year.”

In partnership with the Independent Health Foundation, each participating restaurant will again offer a “Healthy Option” menu item that is lower in fat and sodium. In order to provide flexibility in menu planning and portioning, restaurants will also be given the option to provide smaller “taste portions” of one of their menu items.

The following restaurants and wineries will participate in the 38th annual Taste of Buffalo:

• A Gust of Sun (winery)

• Alex’s Place

• Babcias Pierogi

• The Bavarian Nut Company

• Buffalo Soul

• BW’s Barbecue

• Carmine’s

• Casa Azul

• Cheesecake Guy

• The Cheesy Chick

• Chrusciki Bakery/Simply Pierogi

• Danny’s South

• Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles

• Eli Fish Brewing Company

• Lavin’s Food Truck

• Lloyd Taco

• Local Kitchen and Beer Bar

• Merritt Estates (winery)

• Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream

• Osteria 166

• Papi Grande

• Pizza Amore “The Wood Fire Way”

• Share Kitchen & Bar Room

• Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill

• Sweet Melody’s

• Sweet Life Dessert

• Tops Friendly Markets

• Venus Greek & Mediterranean

• Water Lily Cafe

The list of individual restaurant menu items will be released in June, when the Taste of Buffalo’s virtual event guide is posted on TasteofBuffalo.com.