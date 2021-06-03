Admission will be $20 for each of the four sessions of the Taste of Buffalo on July 10 and 11 and entry tickets will include $10 in food and beverage tickets.
Tops Friendly Markets, Taste of Buffalo’s longtime presenting sponsor, will offer a special bonus ticket deal for the Tops Markets Session from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. Tickets for the Tops Markets Session are only available at the registers at Tops stores.
Tickets will go on sale June 11. Admission tickets must be purchased in advance and no admission tickets will be sold at the festival. Children 3 years of age and younger will be free.
Admission tickets are limited for each session as part of a one-year-only paid admission policy, according to Taste organizers, which is part of the Taste’s COVID-19 health and safety plan to control the size of the crowd.
Admission tickets will be sold online for the other three sessions – 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; and 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The $20 ticket admits one and includes $10 in food and beverage tickets.
A link for tickets will go up TasteofBuffalo.com on June 11 for a link to purchase tickets. They will have the option to purchase additional food tickets online. Guests will receive their food tickets when redeeming their admission ticket at the gate. Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase additional food tickets at the ticket tent inside the festival during all four sessions.
Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each session. The perimeter of the festival will be closed and monitored by security and guests will be given wristbands upon arrival that are specific to each session. Guests may purchase tickets to multiple sessions. All guests will be asked to exit the festival at the end of each session.
Taste of Buffalo 2021 Chairwoman Amber Hartman said she’s excited to see tickets go on sale and encouraged interested patrons to get them fast.
“Tickets will be limited and with the interest we’ve seen already they’re likely to go fast,” Hartman said. “I highly encourage everyone to get ready to purchase their admission either at Tops or online as soon as they’re on sale to make sure you don’t miss out on this year’s event.”
