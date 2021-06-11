Francis Fernando wants to create change in Niagara Falls and he's doing so on the seat of a bicycle.
Fernando, a Realtor with Red Door Real Estate, believes that entire streets can be improved when abandoned or neglected homes are transformed, and has made it his business to identify those homes and help the owner improve the properties or find buyers who will.
Recently Fernando created the Niagara Falls Real Estate Group, which rides bicycles through city neighborhoods to identify properties that drag down neighborhoods due to their disrepair.
He recently shared some ideas about how he and the group are already having success changing neighborhoods one house at a time.
QUESTION: Can you tell me a little bit about yourself?
ANSWER: I'm an engineer, educated at the University at Buffalo engineering school. I worked for Verizon. Then I made a transformation from engineering into real estate and I did a stint in New Hampshire where I ran my own property management company. I moved back to Western New York in 2015 to reconnect with family. In 2020 I joined Red Door in Buffalo as a realtor.
Q: How did your group begin?
A: It began very organically at a meeting at the TReC center in Niagara Falls. It was shortly after we opened the Red Door office in Niagara Falls, we decided to join the TReC center, at which point I met Pat Whalen and a discussion emerged about why properties are neglected in very key locations such as Niagara Falls. There has to be a simple reason that a property is neglected.
Q: What did you think those reasons are?
A: I believe the reasons are that people overcomplicate a simple answer. The simple answer is figuring out who the owner is and the reason the property is not being maintained. There’s one of two reasons. If it’s an investor owner, they’re not making the money they hoped on the property and the answer to that is, let’s help them get out of the property and put the right owner in place. Or, if they are homeowners, there are local and federal grants and loans to help them but most people don’t know about such things. The answer is, let's bring them that information.
Q: Who came up with the idea to ride bikes?
A: I did. I like to keep it simple. My first step was to figure out what are these properties that are neglected. Rather than looking at databases and spreadsheets, let's just hit the streets and we can tell who takes care of their properties and who doesn’t. We’re focused from Niagara Street to Pine Avenue, and from Fourth to 20th streets. We’re going to keep going as long as we’re making an impact.
Q: What have you learned on these bike rides?
A: We have learned there is a lot of beauty in where we live. We’ve effected change already. We see a beautiful property. I go back to my office, I figure out who the owner is and call them up and say quite simply, 'Hey I rode by your property and I see it's neglected. Are you interested in selling the property?' Several have already said yes.
Q: You've only done two bike rides and already have success stories?
A: Our biggest win is the success story right on Cedar Street. We made a phone call to an out-of-town owner whose property was boarded up from a bomb-making crime scene a few years ago. The owner didn’t know she could sell the house, because she thought it was tied up in police investigations. We found a local buyer and sold that house and the buyer plans to immediately start improving it. Just up the road from there were two neglected, unmowed properties and we transacted those houses to two new owners. I’m happy to say those lawns are mowed today. That’s what it takes, one house at a time to create change.
Q: Who might be interested in joining your group?
A: Anyone interested in Niagara Falls and helping to create change. Of course, people interested in real estate, people interested in business. With homeownership comes of the vibrancy of the community, with vibrancy comes walking traffic, which brings people who spend money. Coffee shops open, stores open, you have events, and that’s what creates a vibrant community.
Q: What if you don’t have a bike?
A: We use Reddy Bikeshare, to support a local business. For those who can’t ride a bike, I’ve been speaking with a number of city officials about doing walking tours or doing a combination of biking and walking tours.
Q: What do you do after you identify neglected properties?
A: I go through and try to research some of the properties, then I also send a list to the mayor’s office. I've met with the mayor and he’s supportive of our mission, so I send over a list of the houses we find each time, with the hope that the city does whatever they can do to help determine the right course of action for each property.
Q: Tell me about the event you're planning.
A: We are planning an event at the TReC center in mid-July called '360 Degrees of Home Ownership in Niagara Falls NY.' It's open to the public, free, and we’re going to be showcasing properties, either private or city-owned, and identify lenders willing to lend on these properties. We'll also talk about local and federal programs that help people to stabilize these properties.
Q: Didn't you tell me one of your members has already moved to Niagara Falls?
A: Yes, Renee Moran, the broker of Red Door Real Estate, believes in Niagara Falls so much she moved to the city and is currently looking for a place to purchase. She calls Niagara Falls 'an undiscovered gem with a low entry point for a homebuyer.'
For further information, contact Francis Fernando via email at francis@francisfernando.com.
