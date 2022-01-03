The Baggs Jazz Project features a host of homegrown musicians

The Baggs Jazz Project will be playing Attitudes on Wednesday and then at Stamps on Jan. 8. The band includes (left) Sergey Dumphrey on drums, Jordan Heburn with vocals, Paul LaGreca on saxophone, Charlie Baggett on keys and vocals – the leader of the group – and his big brother Jake Baggett playing guitar. The group plays covers and originals and loves Josh Vacanti. (Photography by Benjamin Joe)