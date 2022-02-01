One hundred participants were schedule to take part in the Beast of Burden winter endurance run between Lockport and Middleport over the weekend. However, close to two dozen canceled at the last minute due to the extreme cold.
The race, sponsored by Vincent and Nichole Cappadora of Ithaca, offered runners the opportunity to make one lap (25 miles), two laps (50 miles) or four laps (100 miles). The run began at 10 a.m. Saturday and participants had until 4 p.m. Sunday to complete it.
By 2:30 p.m. Saturday only four runners remained on the course, Michael Condello of Boston, Jim Lampman of Syracuse and two whose names were not readily available.
The Cappadoras purchased the event last year because they heard the previous owner, a Lockport native, was going to sell it and they didn’t want to see it die, Nichole said.
Beast of Burden runs take place all over the Northeast and runners who participate in a summer event and a winter event in one year earn a special belt buckle. They pay $150 to $200 to enter, Nicole said.
Endurance runs are popular with many people. Tom Nestrick, formerly of Erie, Pa., now resides in Watertown and has been doing them 12 or 13 years. This was his second year participating in Lockport.
In his eighth year of endurance running, Justin Fitzgerald came from Massachusetts with his wife Dawn. Justin said he first did an endurance run to see if he liked it and met such nice people, he kept coming back. Winter Beast of Burden runs are never easy, he said, and this year's run was tougher than usual, due to extreme cold and snow on the towpath, which was initially like running in sand, and then the snow froze.
Justin completed 50 miles and and returned to the course Sunday to cheer on the remaining runners. When it appeared veteran runner Michael Condello of Boston was slowing down as he passed the wide waters headed for the Exchange Street bridge and the end of the race, Justin set out to meet him and walk back with him to the finish line.
Jim Pease of Newfane has run the race other years, but showed up this year to show his support, he said. He admitted he isn’t in as good shape as he used to be. He previously ran the 50-mile lap once in the summer and once in the winter.
Gary Thompson of Lockport ran the 50-mile lap this year. This is his 23rd winter endurance run, and he has done 20 summer runs.
“I like the people who participate, and it’s a hometown race,” he said.
His job is working on a golf course in Williamsville, so he’s used to the outdoors, he added.
Ethan Sasiela of Buffalo said endurance runs can be scary, and he had butterflies when he did his first one. He did the 50-mile option over the weekend, and plans to come back and do 100 miles in the summer.
For the runners, a comfort station was set up on Orangeport Road in Gasport, and the Masonic Lodge in Middleport offered them snacks and a place to rest. Some had left a stash of clean clothes and dry shoes or boots at the lodge before the race.
Kelly Murray of Ithaca volunteered while her girlfriend ran the 50-mile course. Murray said her friend plans to take part in a 100-mile run this summer in Black Canyon, Ariz.
On Saturday, Lily Moncman of Rochester waited near the canal in Middleport for her boyfriend Michael McPighe. She said they installed tracker apps on their phones so she could tell where he was all the time. That way, if there was an issue and he had a problem, especially during the night when a pacer might not be nearby, they could find him.
Moncman said this was McPighe’s third 100-miler. His first one was on a treadmill to see if he could do it. They call those “Dreadmill Races,” she said.
Amelia Kaufman of Ithaca was the first woman to reach Middleport on Saturday afternoon. She has been running Beast of Burden races since 2014. It was her first time participating in the Lockport event.
Barry Main of Harrisburg, Pa., said this was his first time running in the Lockport event, too, and his second 100-miler. When he reached Middleport the first time, he changed into a dry shirt, because in spite of the bitter cold, his shirt was wet from sweat.
Condello estimated 50% of the 100-mile participants dropped out on Sunday.
“This was the coldest Beast ever,” he said.
Vincent Cappadora said the summer Beast of Burden run will take place Aug. 13-14. He encouraged people to come out and support the runners, either by volunteering or just watching. While the winter runners can face extreme cold and snow, in summer they may face scorching heat, he added.
“These runners don’t necessarily brag about their accomplishments, but it’s amazing to witness their efforts,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.