In part one of The Double Curse of Devil’s Hole Cave (published March 10 in this newspaper) it was relayed that the first curse in this historic site is the Seneca Native American legend that the cave is damned by the Devil’s Snake, which used the cave as a portal to the underworld, and the second curse is the history of cave destruction in western New York. Caves in this region have a low survival rate.
Jim Boles, Scott “the Falzguy” Ensminger, and Christopher Boles recently explored mostly hidden Devil’s Hole Cave to see how far in they could safely peer. Here is their Field Report No. 2.
Man cave of the Falzguy
Being a couple of older retired guys looking for something to do, and knowing it was going to be a long winter, we (Jim and Scott) gathered last fall in the war room — Scott’s basement — surrounded by ancient maps, faded newspaper articles, geological rock samples, a chunk of petrified dinosaur bone and pin-ups of nature’s beauties, obscure waterfalls. We were searching for a project.
Jim had explored the Devil’s Hole Cave years ago, and reported his findings in the Niagara Falls Gazette. Scott has been investigating it for more than 30 years. Yet we both knew that it had not been fully researched. A representative of a well known TV nature show contacted Scott with questions and that prompted us to go back to the cave and see what they could find.
Dec. 10, 2022, field report
It was a bright wintry morning on the Niagara Gorge at Lewiston, cold outside but warmer in the cave. Joined by Jim’s son Chris, we were focused on a mission to discover what lies beyond the narrow crack at the back of the cave. More than 3,000 feet of the cave, side rooms and a well known mineral spring have been cut off for 170 years by railroad construction about 220 feet to the northeast.
The work above the cave caused rocks to fall from the cave walls, blocking the passage. Some time in the past, parts of the walls and ceiling were also blasted off, as evidenced by six large holes in the walls. What is there today is 42 feet of cave, a small man-made wall and a small, 6-inch wide passage in the back.
The problem to solve was how to get images of what was in and below the narrow passage, which is believed to be the top of the cave. We were looking for a way to put a camera into the crack and get it back. After considerable discussion and research we finally decided on a small GoPro Hero camera in a waterproof case, with two flashlights taped on the bottom, mounted to two 10-foot, three-quarter-inch PVC electric conduit from Home Depot that could be bolted together for a total of 20 feet. It was light and easily carried over the uneven trail.
Slowly and carefully, we slid the pipe with the GoPro camera attached back into the crack at the end of the cave. The outfit worked better than we had hoped, and we were able to get some great images.
We then sent Chris, the younger, more agile member of the group, on a hike east around the steep ridge formed by the 75-foot rock cut made for the New York Power Authority service road. There he made an important discovery: a narrow, natural vertical crack at the bottom of the west side of the road developed in the Gasport limestone. Scott researched the geology and it appeared to be the top of the cave. At the entrance to Devil’s Hole Cave this same stone is found at the roof of the cave.
A voice connection was made with Scott, who was at the back of Devil’s Hole Cave at a horizontal distance of roughly 80 feet from the crack and about 3 feet below where Chris was standing. Also discovered, directly across the road, was another crack in the stone with the remnants of a known spring. The service road cut through the top of the cave.
The significance of DeCew Dolestone
Bear with us as we attempt to describe simply part of the geology of the Niagara Gorge.
Devil’s Hole Cave has developed in two layers of stone, for a total of about 60 feet. The lowest level is DeCew Dolostone, which averages 10 feet in thickness in the Niagara Gorge. It is a sandy, fine grained stone. Several caves developed in the DeCew along the gorge, the longest being the Milk Cave System at 2,707 feet, which is just down the gorge toward Lewiston. It is believed that the Lockport Cave also developed in the softer, erodible DeCew.
Above the DeCew is harder Gasport Limestone, which averages 30 feet in thickness in the Niagara Gorge. The contact line between the DeCew and Gasport stone is sharp and easy to recognize at the cave entrance. Scott figures the missing 3,000 feet of cave passage is most likely developed in the softer DeCew. As we track the layers, roughly seven feet of the DeCew are below the floor of the present cave. This is where we believe the filled-in entrance to the missing part of the cave may lie.
Next steps
Given the unsolved mysteries in and above the cave, we are going to take our investigation in two directions.
The first will be to look again into the crevice in the back of the cave with the camera to see if more can be discovered, and also explore the linked crevice and remnants of a mineral spring above the cave, lowering a camera and maybe a bore scope into the openings.
The second direction is more research of the old maps and geological information about the area. There may have been a stream that helped form the cave, seeping into the rock and eventually eroding the softer rock of the cave. We want to identify what caused the erosion of the cave. If any part of the three-quarter mile cave exists it is east of the present cave.
Also, there are accounts that the cave may have been an “ice cave”. We are going to look into this.
Any reader who has information or older images of the cave is asked to contact one of us (falzguy@verizon.net or jamesboles47@gmail.com). Now that it’s spring, we’re recovering in our power Barcaloungers, while reviewing more of the history as we prepare Field Report No. 3 for you.
