LEWISTON — Located in the Niagara Gorge, the dark Devil’s Hole Cave and the adjacent, long vanished channel Bloody Run Creek have buckets of bloodshed, devilish tales, and curses in their history. Native American legend has the cave born out of an encounter with the devil’s snake. The cave has survived two heavy construction projects, blasting, countless tourists, rock falls and now graffiti.
The first curse was conveyed upon those who entered the cave.
The second curse is the cave itself.
What is it about these underground voids that drives humans to work so hard at destroying them? A quick survey of closed, collapsed and blocked off caves in Western New York include the famed Lockport Cave, Milk Cave just down the gorge and Dice Cave located east of Lockport.
Through human activity, Devil’s Hole Cave is shrinking. Once almost a mile long, now it is 42 feet. Nature helped by humans is destroying it, one rockfall at a time.
Locally, our caves never had any respect.
A few months ago, a representative of a well-known adventure show contacted Scott Ensminger and asked for information about the infamous Devil’s Hole Cave and the Bloody Run area. An email followed, from the program, with questions about the cave; they were exploring the possibility of a show. That prompted us, with our AARP and Medicare cards secure in our wallets, to plan an expedition to the Niagara Gorge. The Devil’s Hole section of the gorge has been explored, written about for hundreds of years, and yet the cave and many of its stories are still mysterious. The area became a New York State Park in 1924.
A PORTAL TO THE UNDERWORLD?
The Seneca Nation considers the Devil’s Hole area and the cave to be a sacred site. According to correspondence in Ensminger’s files, from a Native American spokesperson, the following history was told:
There are several different creation stories associated with Devil’s Hole Cave. One is that the peaceful Seneca spirit Heno, one of the Thunder Beings who lived at the base of the Bridal Veil Falls, killed an evil snake that was bothering the Seneca living near the Horseshoe Falls. The snake faked death and floated down the river. Once beyond the Whirlpool it burrowed a cave into the gorge wall to return to the underworld where all evil things are kept.
We gathered more history from available sources ...
Against the strong warnings of his Iroquois guide not to, French explorer René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de La Salle, known as LaSalle, visited the cave in the spring of 1679. He descended alone to the cave, which was partly filled with ice. Here a voice warned him not to continue exploring the unknown western territories in the new land. He did so anyway, encountering many misfortunes, only to be murdered by members of his own expedition party on March 19, 1687, in what is now Texas.
The Devil’s Hole area was the site of a massacre of a British wagon train by the Senecas on Sept. 14, 1763. The Senecas felt they were being deceived in trade deals they had with the British for portaging goods around the falls. It is believed that 81 British soldiers were killed. A nearby creek ran red with their blood and has been known ever since as Bloody Run. The creek plunged into the gorge roughly 300 feet southwest of the cave. There are accounts that a tributary of the creek, which after this conflict was then known as Blood Run, ran into the cave.
A pamphlet for the Great Gorge Railroad Route mentions a large historical rock at the entrance to the cave. Known as Ambush Rock, it partially blocked the cave entrance and reportedly prevented anything from being shot directly into the cave. The rock has vanished and it is unknown what happened to it.
PRELUDE TO A DISCOVERY
It was a cold, gray, November day and we, the exploration team, were considering this history as we proceeded with caution, heading down the steep, dangerous trail.
Ensminger mentioned “you can’t get there from here” — and we couldn’t because of a massive pile of rocks that now blocks the old path to the cave. The trail that once led to the cave is now blocked off by a stone wall and fallen rocks.
The state parks department discourages people from visiting the cave because of the rockfalls and we will not reveal the location because of this danger. Once easy to locate, Devil’s Hole Cave is now almost impossible to find, requiring a long detour on a very rough trail. There were boulders on the path the size of our recliners.
We were looking for specific information that day. How long is the cave? What is beyond the narrow crevice in the back that seems to have a cool breeze and no end? Early reports described the cave as extensive; now it is about 42 feet deep, with a large, smooth opening in the back that does not allow human entrance. Old accounts mention that blasting work by a railroad caused a man-made rockfall above the cave, cutting off a portion. What information could we find in a cave that has not been fully explored since the 1850s? Could we fill in some of the history, and what could we give the cable show?
In “The Story of Devil’s Hole,” a Great Gorge Railroad pamphlet described the cave as nearly three-quarters of a mile in length. It contained three large rooms that stood at right angles from the main hallway and were about 20 feet in width and 12 feet in height. The description goes on to state that circa 1854, railroad construction made a deep diagonal cut over the main hallway that closed the passages.
The cave and its mineral spring were well known because of the Great Gorge Route, a tourist railroad that ran along the river over the bridge to Canada, up the Canadian side of the river and back across to the United States. The train would stop for passengers to explore the gorge and have a drink at the mineral spring.
A local guide book, “The Red Book Of Niagara,” published in 1901, states that a rock cut by a railroad diverted Bloody Run Creek and left the Bloody Run Falls and cave nearly dry. In another account, carried in the 1901 “Guide to the Geology and Paleontology of Niagara Falls and Vicinity,” the “cavern” is described as deeper than most and with a spring of cool water toward the end.
An earlier attempt by Ensminger in 2009 to photograph beyond the narrow crevice at the end of the cave, with a small camera mounted on a 10-foot-long pole, resulted in less than clear but very intriguing images. On Dec. 10, 2022, we scheduled a visit to the cave with a newer version of the camera and a 20-foot-long pole. We hoped to get farther back into the cave with a video camera and better lighting.
This field trip will be described, and the captured images shared, in part two of “The Double Curse of Devil’s Hole Cave.” We’ll also look into the geology of the cave and clues to finding the missing passages.
LOTS OF QUESTIONS
There are at least six drill holes in the cave walls and a small man-made wall crossing the cave passage about 5 feet before the narrow crevice at the end of the cave. It seems that parts of the cave walls and ceiling were blasted off, collapsing into the cave floor. Were the wall construction and blasting done to prevent exploration of the cave beyond this point? The Great Gorge Route pamphlet mentions that visitors to the cave should not attempt to go beyond the mineral spring.
What is below the wall, the now dried-up mineral spring, the missing 3,000 feet of cave passage? Are the three large side rooms still there? Were there any consequences to the railroad’s destruction of the cave, mineral spring and the stream known as Bloody Run?
Readers with further information and questions are encouraged to contact Ensminger at falzguy.com or Boles at jamesboles47@gmail.com.
