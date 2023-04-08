BUFFALO — On a cold Friday afternoon during the trailing edge of a late-winter snowstorm, writer and travel guide Katie Parla dashes through the door of DiTondo restaurant on Seneca Street and adds an exuberant burst of extra warmth to the glow of a kitchen that promises good eating to come.
Parla was on a multi-city American book tour in March to publicize her most recent volume about Italian cooking. This one features the jaunty title “Food Of The Italian Islands.” Throughout its pages, the reader goes on an unexpected journey that is as colorful as the cover and as savory as the recipes within. If you could eat a book, the promise is that this one would taste delicious.
I was meeting Parla to discuss her latest publishing endeavor and participate in the evening’s culinary event. Residents of Buffalo-Niagara were going to enjoy not only her company, but also delight in some of the food she explores in the book, as prepared by the DiTondo cooking team, which would include CEO, co-founder and sommelier Rita Di Tondo and her husband, Fabio Consonni, the restaurant’s executive chef and co-founder.
Descended from Sicilian immigrants and a child of the Princeton area of central New Jersey, Parla had visited Italy with her high school Latin Club and quickly fell in love with the country. “I was obsessed,” she tells me. She began saving money and learning Italian. A single experience with Parla lets you know instantly that she is a determined woman with energy to spare, has an effusive personalty that doesn’t quit, and is filled with a passionate desire to share her devotion to Italy. That she has prodigious writing talent is a bonus. I imagined her blending into my exuberant Italian-Sicilian-American family with ease.
After graduating from Yale University with a degree in art history, Parla moved to Rome, Italy, in 2003. She was unsure of the future, including what she would do and how she would fit in. Fiercely independent and determined to succeed, there was a period during which she started to have doubts as to whether she had made the right decision. There was an uncertainty about what was around the corner.
She placed a small advertisement in the Yale alumni newsletter offering private tours of Rome. She got a response and built on the success of that first chance to share the treasures of Rome. She never looked back. Her guided tours are especially personal with no more than six people allowed. Those who hire her see the important buildings and museums, of course, but they also learn about Parla’s unique favorite places and are told unusual facts about the history of a building or one of the glorious food markets that dot the urban landscape.
Anyone who’s been to Rome knows that setting aside a full day, or perhaps just an afternoon or evening, to simply walk about the city with no specific goal in mind allows for some glorious discoveries, a truth I know from my own experiences.
Parla began blogging and writing travel and food articles for American magazines. Her passion had turned into a successful business. She went to graduate school in Rome and earned a master’s degree in Italian gastronomy. What about wine, you may wonder. She also has a sommelier certificate.
One of the things you realize when visiting many European countries is how traditional cooking and the importance of handing down recipes are connected to history. In “Food Of The Italian Islands,” Parla, who had already published extensively about the culinary treasures of of the mainland — the Italian boot — takes us on a trip to Italy’s island dining pleasures.
Eating in Italy is about regional cooking. The islands — Sicily, Sardinia, Ischia, the Aeolians, and many others, including the 120 Venetian islands — all offer surprising food gifts. For example, the best liver and onions I ever ate was at the Ca’ D’Oro alla Vedova trattoria in the Cannaregio neighborhood where I stay in Venice. The Venetians are devoted to liver, as well as seafood. As revealed in the book, another island treasure is Pantelleria, which was formed by volcanic activity. It’s closer to Tunisia than it is to Sicily, and certainly any part of the boot. Its most important crop? Capers.
Parla and I both love the 2015 movie “A Bigger Splash.” It’s a must-watch psychological drama directed by Luca Guadagnino, which is set on Pantelleria and stars Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Dakota Johnson. There’s an interesting scene involving residents preparing to eat an outdoor meal in the rugged countryside.
In Italy, food is an essential part of the social fabric. Parla said that a key difference between eating in Italy and having a meal in the United States is seasonality, which is vitally important to Italians, especially islanders. In the U.S., the “convenience of readily available produce” — fresh strawberries in December, asparagus year-round, to name just two examples — “has pushed aside the true meaning of seasonality.” Regarding health, Parla notes that “Italians generally consider how food portions and a healthy body are connected.”
When asked what her favorite food is, she answers with a cheerful swiftness and barely a pause: “Pizza.” Her preferred pizza style is the potato and mozzarella combination from Gabriele Bonci’s celebrated Pizzarium Bonci, which is on the north side of Rome in the Prati district at Via della Meloria, 43. He also owns Panificio Bonci, a bakery with his specialized pizza at Via Trionfale, 36, near Prati’s superb Mercato Trionfale and its more than 200 market stalls. Roman pizza is sheet pan style and is usually served as individual slices. Prati is the neighborhood where I stay in Rome.
Pizza served on the islands is often round and sometimes small, as with Pizzette Siciliane. On Sicily, you will also have shelled hard-boiled eggs simmered in red sauce for pasta. The Sicilian influence on my family always encourages eggs in the sauce.
Parla’s favorite island is sun-dappled Sardinia, which is where “the best pecorino comes from.” She calls it a “beautiful and inviting place.” She even owns her own motorboat.
The book contains 85 recipes that cover a variety of pastas, pestos, breads, soups, stews, seafood dishes, and more. One delicious component of the meal at DiTondo was a plate of a pasta I had never experienced, which was farro ditalini with potato and caciocavallo cheese. It’s served primarily on the islands off the coast of Naples and was a revelation. Farro is an ancient grain with extraordinary flavor. In its bottega corner, DiTondo sells farro ditalini made by Monograno Felicetti, along with dozens of other speciality Italian delights.
Naples is in Campania, which is one of Italy’s 21 regions. Parla calls her native New Jersey the “21st region.”
“Food Of The Italian Islands” is subtitled “Recipes From The Sunbaked Beaches, Coastal Villages, and Rolling Hills Of Sicily, Sardinia, and Beyond.” The informative 256-page book is profusely illustrated with beautiful photographs taken by Ed Anderson.
Italy’s islands showcase dozens of their own dialects and subcultures, and the residents share a joy in highlighting their food to visitors, just as island emigrants to the United States, including the Niagara Falls region, especially Sicilians, revealed their food and cooking to their new friends in America. The wonderful book is a celebration like no other that’s come before it. Parla has created not only something eminently useful, but also something magical.
“Food Of The Italian Islands” can be purchased directly from katieparla.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.