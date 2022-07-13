Casual Dragon Games is holding its second annual local Game Jam this weekend. The free and non-competitive event revolves around people coming together throughout the weekend with the intent of making their own games.
“It’s nice to get people to come out so they can get creative and learn some skills,” said event organizer Mark Miller.
The games that are made throughout the event can be of any sort, such as video games, card games, board games, or anything else that can be come up with. The key rules that are observed are that there is a theme that must be adhered to for the games created, and that work can only happen during the Game Jam itself. Last year’s theme was “Alchemy,” and nine games were made over the course of the weekend.
While people who have skills in coding, art and music are always welcome, Miller has said that anyone can participate, and that the experience will be one that can teach new skills.
“Even if nobody has any particular skill, they will learn,” said Miller. “Learning is the biggest thing about this. When people do these things, they’re diving head-first into the gaming industry.”
Some recommended equipment that participants can feel free to bring include laptops and drawing supplies.
Casual Dragon’s first Game Jam which was held last year was the first event of its kind to be held in Niagara County. In January, the store participated in the Global Game Jam, which was similar to this event, but involved many other participants around the world working simultaneously.
Miller, who develops his own independent games with his studio Ichiban Games, said that he always loves getting to bring people together for the sake of creativity.
“We’re always trying to get more people involved,” he said. “Just getting more people in the creative spirit, getting more people involved from the community, and getting more people to embrace the fun of things.”
The event begins with setting up at 5:30 p.m. at Casual Dragon Games at 136 Walnut St. in Lockport, and will run until midnight. It will resume at 10 a.m. the next day, and will close out at midnight again. Finally, on Sunday it will run from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. when participants will be able to show off what they’ve made. Free snacks will be provided, but meals for the weekend will cost a donation of $20.
